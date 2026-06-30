The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Chi. White Sox at Balt. or Texas at Cleveland MLBN

12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs or Texas at Cleveland MLBN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: World Cup: England vs. DR Congo Fox 28

1 p.m.: World Cup: Belgium vs. Senegal FS1

5 p.m.: World Cup: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Fox 28

7 p.m.: USL1: Madison at Spokane CBS Sports

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change