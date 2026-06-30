On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Chi. White Sox at Balt. or Texas at Cleveland MLBN
12:30 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs or Texas at Cleveland MLBN
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: World Cup: England vs. DR Congo Fox 28
1 p.m.: World Cup: Belgium vs. Senegal FS1
5 p.m.: World Cup: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina Fox 28
7 p.m.: USL1: Madison at Spokane CBS Sports
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change