Eight Greater Spokane League teams reach state venues; 14 area small schools advance | State basketball

After the weekend’s regional round of state, eight Greater Spokane League schools and 14 area small schools advanced to the state venues in Tacoma (4A/3A), Yakima (2A/1A) and Spokane (2B/1B). Here’s a look at the next matchups for each team.

All Wednesday games are elimination games. All Thursday games are quarterfinals. Please visit spokesman.com/high-school-sports for full schedules, scores and stats.

Boys

4A: (5) Gonzaga Prep vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m. The Bullpups (19-6) knocked off fourth-seeded Glacier Peak 45-41 in their protected matchup and advance to a quarterfinal against Wednesday’s (11) Chiawana/(6) Puyallup winner.

3A: (3) Mt. Spokane vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m. Behind the return of Jaden Ghoreishi, who missed two months with blood clots in his lungs, the Wildcats (18-6) topped sixth-seeded Prairie 59-53 and will take on the winner of (12) Liberty (Renton)/(4) Eastside Catholic in a quarterfinal.

2A: (4) Pullman vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m. The Greyhounds (21-3) routed fifth-seeded Tumwater 73-38 playing on their rival West Valley’s home floor in the regional round and face the winner of (11) Columbia River/(3) Selah in a quarterfinal.

2A: (13) West Valley vs (5) Tumwater, Wednesday 7:15 p.m. The Eagles (16-7) needed a buzzer-beater to force overtime then pulled away from Lakewood 69-63 in a loser-out regional game. They face another loser-out against the Thunderbirds.

1A: None.

2B: (1) Colfax (24-0) vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m.; (2) Northwest Christian (22-2) vs TBD, Thursday 9 p.m.; (6) Reardan (22-4) vs TBD, Thursday 7:15 p.m.; (10) Freeman (16-9) vs (7) Napavine, Wednesday 5:30 p.m.

1B: (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline (23-1) vs TBD, Thursday 2 p.m.

Girls

4A: (5) Gonzaga Prep vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. The Bullpups (22-1) topped fourth-seeded Woodinville 64-60 as junior Aylah Cornwall led three in double figures and drew within four points of 1,000 in her career. They advance to a quarterfinal against the winner of (11) Kennedy Catholic/(3) Chiawana.

3A: (3) Ridgeline vs (11) Lakeside (Seattle), Wednesday 3:45 p.m. The young Falcons (19-5), who suit up seven freshmen, produced their lowest scoring total of the season in a 54-36 loss to sixth-seeded Eastside Catholic in their protected game and now must win a loser-out against last year’s state runners-up to advance.

2A: (4) Clarkston vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. The Bantams (21-3) put four in double figures to top fifth-seeded Archbishop Murphy in a protected regional game. They’ll get the (6) W.F. West/(11) Nathan Hale winner in a quarterfinal.

2A: (2) Deer Park vs (10) Mark Morris, Wednesday 10:30 a.m. The Stags (21-3) stubbed their toe against seventh-seeded Ellensburg in the regionals, falling 56-49, setting up an elimination game. Deer Park has finished third and second the past two seasons.

1A: (8) Lakeside (Nine Mile) (16-7) vs (16) King’s Way Christian, Wednesday 9 p.m.

2B: (2) Northwest Christian (23-1) vs TBD, Thursday 2 p.m.; (4) Reardan (20-5) vs (12) Raymond-South Bend, Wednesday 12:15 p.m.; (9) Davenport (21-5) vs (8) Mount Vernon Christian, Wednesday 2 p.m.; (10) Colfax (16-10) vs (7) Adna, Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

1B: (2) Garfield-Palouse (23-2) vs TBD, Thursday 9 p.m.; (5) Oakesdale (21-3) vs TBD, Thursday 3:45 p.m.; (9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline (16-5) vs (8) Lummi Nation, Wednesday 9 p.m.; (13) Pomeroy (18-8) vs (4) Yakama Tribal, Wednesday 7:15 p.m.