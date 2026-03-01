On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:07 a.m.: Boston vs. Toronto MLB Network
12:10 p.m.: Athletics vs. San Diego MLB Network
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: McNeese at Nicholls CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Arizona ESPN
6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State Peacock
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Vinyl vs. Phantom TNT
5:45 p.m.: Semifinal: Breeze vs. Mist TNT
Golf
11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
4 p.m.: TGL: Los Angeles vs. New York ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change