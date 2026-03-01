The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
37°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:07 a.m.: Boston vs. Toronto MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Athletics vs. San Diego MLB Network

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN

4:30 p.m.: McNeese at Nicholls CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Arizona ESPN

6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State Peacock

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Vinyl vs. Phantom TNT

5:45 p.m.: Semifinal: Breeze vs. Mist TNT

Golf

11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

4 p.m.: TGL: Los Angeles vs. New York ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change