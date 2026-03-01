San Diego County hires D.C. lobbying firm to push federal action on Tijuana River sewage crisis

By Walker Armstrong San Diego Union-Tribune

The County of San Diego has hired a Washington, D.C.-based law firm to lobby federal officials on the Tijuana River sewage crisis, a contract worth up to $637,200 over five years, according to county records.

Best Best & Krieger LLP, known as BBK, was selected through a competitive process in which the county received four bids, according to county spokesperson Tammy Glenn. The contract, signed in January, tasks BBK with advocating before Congress, the White House and federal agencies on behalf of the county to secure funding and action to address cross-border sewage flows that have fouled South Bay beaches and communities for decades.

Ana Schwab, BBK’s partner and director of government affairs, said the firm’s primary goal is ensuring the physical infrastructure necessary to address the crisis gets funded and built.

“Our primary goal in partnering with the County is to help ensure that the physical infrastructure necessary to address the Tijuana River sewage crisis continues to be funded, constructed, and deployed,” Schwab said in an email. “Equally important is ensuring that long-term operations and maintenance are supported so that we do not find ourselves facing similar challenges in the future.”

The board of supervisors authorized the procurement on Sept. 9. The board directed the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to competitively procure the services, which could run through mid-2031 if all contract options are exercised.

The Tijuana River Valley has been severely affected by contamination from untreated sewage, urban runoff and industrial waste flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border. Over the past five years, more than 100 billion gallons of pollutants have been discharged into the Tijuana River, according to the contract.

Some beaches near the border have been closed for more than 1,393 consecutive days as of October – among the longest beach closures in U.S. history.

This is BBK’s first contract with San Diego County, Schwab said, though the firm has worked with other public agencies across California and nationally on water, environmental and infrastructure issues.

Schwab described BBK’s role as filling a gap the county isn’t positioned to fill on its own – maintaining long-term relationships with members of Congress and federal agencies while combining that access with strategic planning around funding opportunities and legislative developments.

“By combining the County’s on-the-ground knowledge and priorities with our team’s experience in navigating governmental processes, we provide an integrated approach designed to move important issues forward efficiently and effectively,” she said in her email.

Schwab pointed to competition for finite federal resources as one of the biggest obstacles, citing what she called strong alignment among partners.

“There is strong alignment among local, state, and federal partners in recognizing the importance of a long-term solution to the Tijuana River crisis,” she said. “Our role is to help ensure this issue remains a priority among federal stakeholders so that it continues to receive the funding and policy support necessary to implement lasting solutions.”

On the question of timeline, Schwab said progress was going to be incremental rather than tied to any single milestone.

At the end of Year 1, Schwab said success would mean continued federal prioritization of the issue, tangible progress on infrastructure funding and stronger coordination among partners.

“The timeline is less about a single milestone and more about steady, measurable progress,” she said.

Under the contract, BBK will be paid $120,000 annually for the initial term through December 2026, with incrementally increasing payments in subsequent option years. The firm’s responsibilities include preparing an annual advocacy plan, providing weekly legislative reports to the county and arranging meetings with members of Congress and federal agency officials.

The county said it will meet with BBK bi-weekly to monitor progress, though Glenn did not identify specific funding targets or legislative milestones the county hopes to hit in year one.

BBK is separate from the county’s existing general federal lobbying firm, Van Scoyoc Associates, which Glenn said the county has retained for “many decades to advocate for the County’s interests and priorities in Washington, DC.”

BBK’s work will be directed by the county’s Office of Economic Development and Government Affairs, which Glenn said “coordinates with regional partners” including San Diego’s Congressional delegation.