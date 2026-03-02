How Cal Raleigh’s presence will be felt by Mariners even while at WBC

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – As players filtered into the clubhouse Sunday morning, carrying cups of coffee and backpacks, and others readied themselves to attend Baseball Chapel before the workout, the haunting lyrics and vocals of “The Devil in My Ear” by The Red Clay Strays played over the speakers. It was followed by songs from Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith and the Saints and Chris Stapleton.

They were selections from Cal Raleigh’s playlist, which airs from 4:30 a.m. when he arrives most mornings until J.P. Crawford takes over the stereo around 9 a.m.

Still, the All-Star catcher was gone. His locker was essentially empty. After catching nine innings Saturday afternoon, he and the clubhouse attendants loaded up his gear in big bags so he could report to the Giants’ new minor-league complex near Papago Park where Team USA will work out for the next few days before heading to Houston for pool play in the World Baseball Classic.

So did he demand that his music be played in his absence?

“I’m guessing Cal has figured out some way to control the stereo wherever he’s at now,” Emerson Hancock said.

It was a joke. Or was it?

Raleigh’s looming leadership presence over the team cannot be overstated. He wants to know about everything that’s happening in all facets, at all times. He’s not an autocrat. He’s a catcher. It carries similar mindsets at times.

So while he was excited about the opportunity to represent his country in a global tournament, the idea of leaving his team for up to three weeks was difficult to imagine. It’s like the feeling parents get when they go out of town for a weekend and leave their high-school kids at home. What could possibly go wrong? Well, everything.

“I told everybody that I’m gonna be FaceTiming and making sure I’m part of all these meetings and keeping tabs on them, so we’ll see,” Raleigh said.

Was he joking? Or was he serious?

“I’m going to need text updates,” he told media members. “We can start a group chat. I want to know what they are doing.”

When told of the comments, Hancock replied almost seriously, “He probably has cameras everywhere to watch anyway.”

It speaks to Raleigh’s strong sense of responsibility when it comes to the team’s successes and failures. He rarely takes credit in the good times but is quick to shoulder the blame in the struggles.

Still, Raleigh couldn’t say no to playing for the U.S.

“It’s a great opportunity, and you don’t get this chance very often,” he said.

He will be a part of a loaded team that is considered one of the favorites along with the Dominican Republic and Japan, the defending champion.

“The No. 1 goal is just winning the whole thing, trying to have the opportunity to do that,” Raleigh said. “There should be some tough teams.”

And there is an added benefit of participating. Learning from others.

“Honestly, just to be in that locker room with everybody,” he said. “There are so many great players and so many great baseball minds on the coaching staff. It’s really impressive the group that they put together. For me, I’ve only ever been around the Seattle Mariners and this spring training and this group. Sometimes it’s good to get your eyes on a different locker room, a different vibe. Maybe somebody does something differently. Maybe somebody does something better than what you do. Or maybe we do something really good that you want to continue.”

Raleigh gets to talk baseball with his peers and players he admired from afar. It’s an aspect of the game he relishes. If he learns even one thing from the experience that helps the Mariners to win the division for a second straight season, return to the playoffs and advance to the World Series, then the whole process will be a success.

Raleigh is excited to have teammate Gabe Speier on the team with him. He knows what the left-handed reliever has been through over the past few seasons and believes his selection was deserved.

“He’s one of the best left-handed relievers in the game,” Raleigh said. “He’s earned every bit of it. (Coming back) from a tough year and an injury, and to have the kind of year he had last year, it says a lot about his character.”

When Logan Gilbert finished his outing Sunday afternoon, he admitted to throwing two sinkers – a pitch that Raleigh prefers to not use – and had a few interesting moments from a fielding standpoint.

He knew Raleigh, his former roommate and constant critic, would be texting or calling.

“We get to play around when he leaves,” Gilbert said. “He’s not going to be happy with that. Last game, I threw one sinker. It was a strike, and I heard he rushed out of the hot tub furious. So, I threw two sinkers, two balls, and dove on the ground. He’s not gonna be happy.”

Raleigh won’t be happy, but it’s certain that his presence will be felt in the clubhouse during his absence. And if it starts to fade, he will be getting on FaceTime or demanding text message updates.