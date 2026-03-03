Pedestrian ID’d in fatal north Spokane crash

A 73-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver last month on Division Street in north Spokane has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Gregory Rich died from blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

The Spokesman-Review previously misreported the pedestrian’s age as 51.

Police and medics responded at about 5:40 p.m. Feb. 19 to Division Street and Cascade Way for the crash, according to the Spokane Police Department. Rich died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from first responders.

The driver cooperated with officers.

Spokane police Officer Tricia Leming, spokesperson for the department, said Tuesday the crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.