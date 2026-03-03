Several dogs, cats die in Moscow house fire

At least four dogs and several cats died in a mobile home fire last week in Moscow, Idaho.

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to smoke and flames shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday coming from a home at 603 W. Palouse River Dr. on the south end of town, according to Fire Chief Brian Nickerson.

He said at least 17 pets, mostly dogs and some cats, were in the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters pulled 10 dogs from the home and rushed seven of those 10 to two nearby animal hospitals.

Four of the dogs transported to the hospitals died. The remaining three were released the next day.

Nickerson said several cats died and the remaining animals were unaccounted for.

The owner of the home, which was a total loss, runs an animal boarding business, he said.

The accidental fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

No people were injured in the blaze.