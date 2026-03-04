Deer Park girls rebound from regional loss to set up matchup with top seed; West Valley boys eliminated | State 2A basketball

By Jerrel Swenning The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – It’s the matchup much of the Class 2A girls basketball world has wanted to see – two-time defending state champion Lynden against skyrocketing Deer Park.

Well, they’ll get it. Just a couple days earlier than expected.

The second-seeded Stags, who faltered late in the round of 16 against No. 7 Ellensburg, bounced back big Wednesday morning in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Deer Park used a couple long first-half scoring runs, and cruised past No. 10 Mark Morris 67-32 in a loser-out matchup, earning a spot in the quarterfinals against the top-seeded and unbeaten Lions.

“It’s contrasting styles, so if we play quickly, we got a chance,” Stags coach KC Ahrens said. “They’re really good, they’re really big, they’re really skilled.”

While the Deer Park girls – only one listed taller than 5-foot-8 – might not meet the ‘big’ description, they definitely are good and skilled.

When last on the SunDome court, the Stags struggled shooting, even missing quite a few gimmes, in a SunDome Shootout loss to 1A No. 2 Zillah that snapped their 58-game regular-season winning streak .

That wasn’t the case Wednesday.

Deer Park shot a robust 52% in opening a 42-13 halftime lead.

Ashlyn Bryant’s layup at the horn gave her 23 of her game-high 25 points before the break.

Idaho State-bound Emma Bryant added 21 points, and Jacey Boesel 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Having to start Wednesday rather than Thursday had they beaten Ellensburg, was just fine to the Stags.

“I think having an extra game is nice, Emma Bryant said. “It lets us get warmed up, we played as a team. The way our team is really coming together and I think we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Deer Park forced 27 turnovers, and had 14 steals, often converting them to easy buckets.

“When we get downhill and finish, we’re pretty good,” Ahrens said.

They’ll need plenty of that against the tournament’s lone unbeaten (24-0). The Lions lineup features 2023 tournament MVP Payton Mills and the 2024 winner Finley Parcher.

“Our speed is an advantage and I think we’re going to use that to the best of our ability – and fight like we always do,” Emma Bryant said.

Class 2A boys

(5) Tumwater 47, (13) West Valley 39: Landon Anchors scored 24 points and the Thunderbirds (22-3) eliminated the Eagles (16-8).

Tumwater, which led 16-14 after a low-scoring first half, advanced to face sixth-seeded Anacortes in a quarterfinal Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Noah Willard led West Valley with 13 points. West Valley shot just 25% and went 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Class 1A girls

(8) Lakeside 44, (16) King’s Way Christian 23: Emmerson Cummings scored 14 points and the Eagles (17-6) eliminated the Knights (17-7) in a State 1A Round-of-12 game at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Shaela Evenson scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds for King’s Way Christian.

Lakeside faces second-seeded Zillah in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 9:00 p.m.