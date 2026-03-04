Despite 19 points from Allie Jenkin, Colfax falls to Adna, eliminated on Day 1 | State B girls basketball

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Allie Jenkin was the first Colfax girls basketball player through the handshake line following the Bulldogs’ 53-30 loss to seventh-ranked Adna on Wednesday at Spokane Arena.

When Jenkin reached the end of it, Adna coach Chris Bannish gave her a hug. Later, Bannish brought flowers to the Colfax locker room, the latest in a line of high school coaches and players to express condolences to and solidarity with the Jenkin family and the entire Colfax community.

The result certainly wasn’t what the Bulldogs – seeded 10th at this year’s 2B state tournament – had hoped for. Adna (21-5) put the game out of reach early, and the elimination of Colfax was all but determined at halftime with the Pirates ahead 33-9.

But Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said she was proud of her team regardless.

“We were dealt a hard hand this year, a hand that nobody wanted and nobody could have ever guessed would happen,” Holmes said, “and you’re putting a horrible life experience on a 15-year-old girl who is our leading scorer every single night, and then you have to ask the teammates to keep showing up.”

“But they stuck together,” Holmes said. “They were great teammates and friends to Allie and her family.”

Less than a week after the death of Reece Jenkin, her father who was diagnosed with cancer just a few months ago, Allie Jenkin, one of the team’s five freshmen, led Colfax with 19 points against Adna.

But aside from her, the Bulldogs (16-11) did little else offensively. As a team they shot 10 of 37 from the field, and they committed 18 turnovers. Their 30 points were a season low.

Much of that was due to Adna’s defense, which gave Colfax little room offensively as the Pirates built a 22-3 lead in the first quarter.

“We weren’t utilizing some of the screens as well as we could have,” Colfax senior guard Isabella Huntley said. “(We learned) how to change up our (approach) to use what they gave us, but we didn’t figure that out soon enough.”

Adna, runner-up to Northwest Christian at state last year, made 19 of 53 shots overall and 10 of 14 free throws. Senior Rhylee Beebe scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds; junior guard McKenna Torrey added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

“They’re a very good, experienced, well-coached team,” Holmes said. “They’re not afraid of the lights. They’ve been here many a time. And then we’ve got four freshmen playing at any given moment.”

But Holmes said this was an outcome Colfax could build on.

“It’ll pay off for us next year and the next year and the next year,” she said. “But sometimes you have to learn the hard way, and unfortunately for us, that was today. That was the first quarter.”

Adna advanced to play No. 1 Napavine (20-4) at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Class 2B girls

(4) Reardan 43, (12) Raymond-South Bend 37: Tenice Waters scored 25 with nine rebounds and the Screaming Eagles (21-5) eliminated the Ravens (19-8) in a State 2B Round-of-12 game. Kassie Koski led for Raymond-South Bend with 12 points.

Reardan faces third-seeded Brewster in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

(9) Davenport 52, (8) Mount Vernon Christian 34: Glenna Soliday hit four 3-pointers, scoring 25 points, and the Gorillas (22-5) eliminated the Hurricanes (19-4) in a State 2B Round-of-12 game.

Davenport faces second-seeded Northwest Christian in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 2 p.m.

(6) Toutle Lake, (11) Lake Roosevelt 48: Kendal Dean scored 23 points, Lainey Dean added 21 and the Ducks (19-7) eliminated the Raiders (15-11) in a State 2B Round-of-12 game. Kenzie Brown led Lake Roosevelt with 13 points.

Toutle Lake faces fifth-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Class 1B girls

(6) Crosspoint Christian 53, (11) Liberty Christian 44: Lucia Wasson scored 24 points and the Wildcats (21-6) eliminated the Patriots (17-10) in a State 1B Round-of-12 game. Taylor Haak led Liberty Christian with 28 points.

Crosspoint Christian faces fifth-seeded Oakesdale in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

(7) Pateros 59, (10) Pe Ell 45: Nevelyn Wilson scored 21 points and the Nannies (18-7) eliminated the Trojans (17-8) in a State 1B Round-of-12 game. Karli Phelps led Pe Ell with 19 points.

Pateros faces top-seeded Neah Bay in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

(4) Yakama Tribal 50, (13) Pomeroy 39: Julia George scored 10 points and the Eagles (25-5) eliminated the Pirates (19-6).

Yakama Tribal faces third-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in a quarterfinal Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Reagan McKeirman led Pomeroy with 10 points and seven rebounds.

(8) Lummi Nation 56, (9) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48 (OT): Lummi Nation outscored ACH 11-3 in overtime in a close game that was tied nine times. The Blackhawks (22-4) eliminated the Warriors (19-6) to in a State 1B Round-of-12 game. Jemma James hit five 3-pointers for Lummi Nation and Jordan Reeder added 17 points. Naomi Molitor led ACH with 26 points.

Lummi Nation faces second-seeded Garfield-Palouse in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at 9:00 p.m.