Colfax powers past Freeman into semifinals 76-61: ‘We’re on the big stage now’ | State 2B boys

Colfax guard Adrik Jenkin flies to the rim for a basket during a Class 2B state boys basketball game against Freeman on Thursday at the Arena. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

If the Colfax boys basketball team had developed any rust over the last six days, it only took a few seconds for the Bulldogs to shake it off.

Colfax is the only team in any of the four State B brackets without a loss this season, and the Bulldogs asserted themselves with a 31-point first quarter on Thursday, rolling past the 10th-seeded Freeman Scotties in the State 2B Tournament with a 76-61 victory at the Arena.

“We can always improve,” Colfax senior Ledger Kelly said of his team’s performance over the first 8 minutes. “One time we scored 51.”

The Bulldogs (25-0) made 13 of 21 shots in the first quarter, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, as they built a 31-19 lead over the Scotties (17-10). It was their fourth victory over their Northeast 2B rival this season.

The Scotties made 38.2% of their shots overall, but they simply couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs (54.7%), who had four players score at least 17 points.

“I feel like usually it’s Adrik (Jenkin) putting up a lot of points, but today we shared the load and we all got opportunities,” Kelly said.

Jenkin (7 for 14) finished with 19 points, three rebounds and four assists. Kelly (6 for 13) had 19 points and seven boards.

Then there was fellow senior Dillon Thompson, who had 17 points and nine rebounds while making 7 of 10 shots. And junior post Caleb Lustig had 17 points and 17 rebounds – more rebounds than Freeman had as a team (15).

“Our balance today was the best it’s been all year, and to be honest when it’s that way, we are a very tough team to guard,” Colfax coach Ben Aune said. “That was one for the ages, how everyone kind of went off.”

It has been an emotional week for the Bulldogs. On Saturday, head coach Reece Jenkin died of cancer. Later that night, the Bulldogs defeated Liberty Bell 96-49 in a State seeding game.

Two years ago, Reece Jenkin led Colfax to a state championship and an undefeated 26-0 season. The program also won a state title under Jenkin in 2012.

Adrik Jenkin said the coaching staff had the Bulldogs ready for the Scotties on Thursday.

“We’re on the big stage now,” he said. “We know we can’t really slip up on anything. It’s about keeping tidy and getting the job done.”

Colfax will play No. 3 Okanogan (21-4) at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the first 2B semifinal. Freeman will play No. 5 Tri-Cities Prep at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.

Against Colfax, Freeman senior Micah Hodges made 8 of 16 shots and scored a team-high 22 points, while senior Finn LaPointe added 18 points, and freshman Madox Hodges scored 11.