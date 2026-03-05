Top seed Lynden takes down Deer Park for 73rd straight win | State 2A

By Jerrel Swenning The Spokesman-Review

YAKIMA – When you see the top-seeded Lynden girls basketball team walk to the court and realize there are some boys teams who can’t stand eye-to-eye with the Lions, you know you might be in trouble.

With five players 6-foot or taller, the two-time defending state champions already are imposing.

When the ball is tipped and Lynden starts playing, you see why the Lions are two games away from a third straight title and unbeaten season.

“You get around one and three more come at you,” said Deer Park coach KC Ahrens, his roster with just one player taller than 5-8.

The Stags became the 73rd straight victory for Lynden (25-0) by a score of 58-33, which will meet fourth-seeded Clarkston at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Deer Park (22-4) faces Nathan Hale at 9 a.m. Friday, looking to advance to the trophy round for the third straight year.

Lynden led by just one after the first quarter, but took control soon after. The Lions outscored the Stags 32-11 over the second and third quarters.

The Greater Spokane League 2A regular-season co-champs and district winners shot just 16% in the first half, and only nudged it up to 22.6% after the break.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Conference champions improve from a decent 39% before the break to nearly 54% after.

Jacey Boesel hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored 11 points to lead the Stags, and Ashlan Bryant added 10.

Reigning tournament MVP Finley Parcher has a game-high 14 points, University of Washington volleyball recruit Rian Stephan has 12 points, and 2023 tourney top-player Payton Mills grabbed 14 rebounds.