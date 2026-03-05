Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Malahki S. Stoltz and Lacey M. Kyte, both of Liberty Lake.

Scott M. South and Megan R. Duff, both of Spokane Valley.

Ramon R. Perez and Britt K. Beard, both of Spokane.

Matthew W. F. St. Amand, of Spokane, and Ngoc N. S. Hoang, of Coeur d’ Alene.

Jhon E. Gonzalez Hurtado and Melva M. Torres Restrepo, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Sower, of Spokane, and Catherine E. Pope, of post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Randy Kirby, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Roberta Olguin, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Diana M. Pay, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Laertes L. Muldrow, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Katherine Johnson, money claimed owed.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Travis Lang, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Ronald Mason, III, et al., restitution of premises.

Gina L. Cook v. James F. Balden, et al., seeking quiet title.

Gina L. Cook v. Sam Solem, et al., seeking quiet title.

Kim Renette v. Jim Schmidt, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Kaylee Dunlap, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Donna Arnold, et al., restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Theresa Donahoe, et al., restitution of premises.

Transitions LIHTC LLC v. Kathleen Lundquist, restitution of premises.

Jonathan Jones v. Spokane Falls Care and Franklin Hills Health-Spokane, complaint for damages.

Quynh C. Nguyen, also known as Quynhchi V. Nguyen, v. Amilya J. Riehle, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Best, Jeffrey R. and Jennifer A.

Thomas, Steve and Warner, Lisa

Lavrinenko, Aleksey V. and Natalia V.

Kaufman, Emily A. S. and Phillip M.

Warzocha, Troy J. and Kelli J.

Fay, Erin T. and Rhoads, Philip T.

Reisenauer, Seth and Buck, Colette-Janae

Alcantar, Crystal and Samaniego, Michael

Louthian, Erin and Marvin, II

Stipek, Melissa and Valleau, Jess

Luckey, Blake D. and Myers, Isabelle

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Carlos T. Medrano, 40; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title and criminal mischief.

Jered M. Fross, 44; $42,125.25 restitution, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Jacob M. Tomsha, 25; $715 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation, interfering with reporting domestic violence and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Tyrell A. L. White, 38; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Justin T. McDowell, 46; 41 months of probation, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jaden L. Shine, 23; $390 restitution, 79 days in jail with credit given for 79 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Donisha L. Canton, 34; $2,052.85 restitution, 130 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Louellen M. Arlee, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Bronson M. Aycox, 36; 15 days in jail converted to four days of community service, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Nolan R. Bartel, 30; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jadyn R. D. Santos-Keplin, 21; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Michael W. Floyd, 31; 46 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan M. E. Garza, 34; 14 days in jail, obstructing access to public property, second-degree criminal trespassing, unauthorized camping on public property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lotus A. Hand, 23; 35 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jessica H. Johnson, 45; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Corey A. Kanan, 31; three days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Robert D. Marmon, 42; one day in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

James W. Miller, 57; 17 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Dylan M. Murphy, 33; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Richard L. St. Marie, 63; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Zack E. Wehrly, 19; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew S. Sorey, 26; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kenitra D. Williams, 44; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Matthew D. Faulkner, 40; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Mira E. McClinon, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.