Tax refunds are larger this year. Make yours a stepping stone for your future

Tax refunds are the biggest windfall of the year for many American households. And ’tis the season: Through the week ending Feb. 13, nearly 13 million people had received 2025 federal tax refunds averaging $2,476, according to the IRS.

That average refund amount is up 14% from the same time period last year, and it’s expected to grow in the coming weeks. For example, the IRS wasn’t allowed to begin processing refunds involving the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15. Various provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) should amplify refunds this year, including an expanded child tax credit, a larger state and local tax deduction and lower taxes on tips and overtime.

Finally, some good news in a sea of affordability concerns. Now the big question: If you’re receiving one of these tax refunds, how can you best put the money to work to improve your financial well-being?

Well, to put it bluntly, the best use for your tax refund is investing in your future – whatever that may look like for you.

If you’re buried in credit card or other debt, debt payoff is likely the way to go. If you’re dreaming of buying a home, socking that money away for your down payment is an appropriate course of action. Lacking an emergency fund? Think about putting your windfall into a rainy day account.

Your individual circumstances can help you choose the right path, but here are some guidelines to help you make the decision.

Tackle your credit card debt

Paying down credit card debt belongs at the top of the list if this is something you’re struggling with. The average credit card balance is $6,715, according to TransUnion. If you make minimum payments toward that average balance at the average credit card rate of 19.59%, you’ll be in debt for 221 months (more than 18 years) and you’ll end up paying $9,553 in interest.

This is why credit card debt payoff should be a priority – credit card rates are so much higher than most other forms of consumer debt, such as mortgages, auto loans and student loans.

Let’s say you put the average tax refund ($2,476) toward the average credit card balance. That knocks it down by more than a third. If you make minimum payments toward the remaining $4,239 at 19.59%, you’ll be in debt for 176 months with a total interest expense of $5,512. In other words, that $2,476 payment could save you more than $4,000 in interest charges and trim almost four years off your payback term.

Of course, we’d love to see you pay it off even sooner. Just over half of credit cardholders pay in full in a typical month, according to Bankrate’s 2026 Credit Card Debt Report. If you need more time, consider signing up for a card with a generous 0% balance transfer promotion. Some of these deals last up to 24 months. If you put the average tax refund toward the average credit card balance and spread the remaining $4,239 over 24 equal interest-free installments, you would only have to pay about $177 per month (not counting the typical transfer fee of 3-5%, which would cost you between $130 and $212).

Boost your emergency savings

The number one thing that gets people into credit card debt, according to our 2026 Credit Card Debt Report, is an emergency expense such as a medical bill, car repair or home repair. Credit card debt and emergency savings, therefore, are essentially two sides of the same coin.

Fewer than half of Americans have the liquidity to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense from savings or other readily available funds, Bankrate reports, which causes many to take on credit card debt. And only 46% of U.S. adults have at least three months’ worth of expenses in the bank.

Putting some or all of your tax refund into savings is a worthy choice that can help you sleep better at night and prevent incurring high-cost debt. While we’d love you to get to a point where you have six months’ expenses set aside, when people dip into their emergency savings, the most common amount is between $1,000 and $2,499. Your tax refund could more than cover that.

And remember: It doesn’t have to be an either/or decision. You could do both, splitting your refund between credit card debt payoff and emergency savings. In fact, if you have credit card debt and are feeling undersaved, a split decision probably represents the best of both worlds.

Because if you put the entire refund toward your credit card debt, you might not have enough savings for the next inevitable surprise expense, starting the credit card debt cycle all over again. But if you put it all into savings, you could be incurring 20%-plus interest charges that might otherwise be avoided.

Tackling both priorities simultaneously can make sense, even if it means that you’ll take a bit longer to reach your goals. That’s okay. Paying down debt and building savings are journeys; it’s not just about the destination.

Save for a home purchase

When it comes to future financial success, home ownership remains a considerable wealth-building opportunity despite mortgage rates still well above pandemic-era lows and home prices at record highs. In fact, the speed at which home prices have risen in recent years should emphasize how much wealth you can build through home ownership.

Getting to the point where you can qualify for the best mortgage rates or best afford the home you want means getting your financial house in order first. That’s where your tax refund comes in. Assuming you’ve already paid off expensive debt and feel good about your emergency savings, your tax refund can go into your down payment fund.

No, you don’t need 20% down anymore to get into a home, but the more you can put down, the less you have to borrow. Borrowing less means lower monthly payments as well as lower interest paid out overall.

Put your money to work

If you have a bit more wiggle room in your budget, investing your tax refund can be an excellent choice. This option is especially attractive if you have a solid emergency savings cushion and are free from credit card debt.

Stocks have historically returned an average of about 10% per year, so a $2,476 tax refund invested today could grow to about $6,422 in 10 years, $16,657 in 20 years and $43,205 in 30 years. Whether you end up putting that money toward retirement costs, your kid’s college expenses, the down payment on a home or something else, it’s a nice chunk of change resulting from a single windfall.

I love these illustrations of how much your investments can grow over time, particularly if you set it and forget it. That is, pick a simple, low-cost index fund and match average market returns over the years. Your investing strategy doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective.

Have a little fun along the way

While adulting priorities are such that you should do something practical with your tax refund, you can still carve out some fun money while you’re at it. Like a diet or exercise regimen, if you go too hard, your efforts will probably fizzle.

Do something responsible with most of your tax refund – such as paying down debt, boosting your savings and/or investing for your future – while setting aside at least a couple hundred dollars for things you’ll enjoy. A nice dinner out, a new pair of shoes, a new video game system… you get the idea. Indulging in the occasional reward can actually encourage you to stick with your long-term quest for financial responsibility.

Tax refund season is a great time to make progress toward your financial goals. Think of how good it will feel to see a substantially lower credit card balance, more money in the bank toward a home purchases or emergency fund, or a larger investment portfolio. This is found money of the highest order (a lot more than the $20 you left in your coat pocket last winter), and putting it to good use can set you up for financial success throughout the remainder of 2026 and beyond.