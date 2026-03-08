The Dirt: Washington State Parks to build cabins at Bowl and Pitcher

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Washington State Parks officials plan to build two more small cabins in Riverside State Park, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The estimated $400,000 project is the second phase of an identical project that was completed in October 2018, according to city of Spokane records.

Currently at Riverside State Park, campers have two cabins available for rent. The recently proposed project is to add two more identical cabins.

According to Sarah Fronk, communications manager for Washington State Parks, funding was only available for the first two cabins when construction began in 2017.

This upcoming phase will complete the project and will add air conditioning units to each of the four cabins.

“These cabins are very popular at the unique Bowl and Pitcher area of the park,” Fronk said. “They have access to the trail system, suspension bridge over the River and the unique rock formations.”

Funding for the third and fourth cabins were secured from a Recreation and Conservation Office grant, she said.

According to the Parks, each cabin can be rented year round for $90 to $125 per night depending on the time of year.

The cabins are a great option for birthday parties, reunions, weddings, and other events, according to the state website.

Located at 4427 N. Aubrey L. White Parkway, the 400 square foot buildings sit in the center of the Bowl and Pitcher Campground, just north of the group sites.

Construction is anticipated to begin this year, Fronk said.

Seattle-based EHDD Architecture designed the buildings, plans show.

Church expanding to Browne’s Addition building

Snohomish-based Pursuit Church is opening a Spokane location at a church previously occupied by Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

The recognizable building features a dramatic triangle facade accompanied by a prominent brick spire near its entrance. The 1959 building overlooks the southwest corner of the Coeur d’Alene Park.

Pursuit is a nondenominational Christian congregation with locations in Seattle, Kirkland and Snohomish.

The church purchased the Browne’s Addition building, located at 314 S. Spruce St., for $2 million in January, according to Spokane County property records.

Its owner and lead pastor, Russell Johnson, is planning renovations to the nearly 12,000-square-foot building that includes “modernizing” the interior and exterior, according to plans.

The plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process and not for an official construction permit application.

Johnson did not immediately return a request for comment last week.

Spokane Valley-based firms have been contracted, including Russell Page Architects to design the remodel, and Hug Construction to build out the space.

Triplexes planned for Logan neighborhood

Two blocks north of the Safeway near Gonzaga University, developers are planning to build triplexes in the backyards on lots that currently each currently have single-family homes, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Located at 910 and 914 E. Indiana Ave., the sites sit just southeast of the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Hamilton Street.

Both triplexes will sit just 5 feet from each home currently on the lots. Both designed to be one story tall, the new buildings will feature studio units spanning 855 square feet.

Sheridan Young Management, a firm registered in Las Vegas, is behind the project and estimates the cost of construction at $1.5 million, plans shows.

Those proposals were submitted as part of the predevelopment process.

Maximus Piskun of Spokane-based Blue Dot Construction submitted plans for the project. He did not immediately return a request for comment last week.