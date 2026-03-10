US encourages companies to report criminal misconduct in new nationwide policy

By Chris Prentice Reuters

NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department is rolling out a policy across divisions to encourage companies to report criminal misconduct in exchange for reduced penalties and other benefits, ​according to a DOJ memo shared with Reuters on Tuesday.

The policy, similar to one already offered by the DOJ’s criminal division in ⁠Washington, would for the first time apply across U.S. attorneys’ offices and divisions, ‌except for antitrust cases. The change marks ​an effort to address criticism that cooperation benefits have been inconsistent in the past.

The new policy, detailed in a memo published on Tuesday, will offer tiers of reduced penalties for ⁠companies that report criminal misconduct and cooperate ‌with government investigators. Reuters ‌was first to report the new policy.

“Well-intentioned businesses know that, across the Department, they will be ⁠rewarded when they self-disclose wrongdoing, cooperate with our investigations, and remediate the misconduct,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said ‌in a statement.

“But for ‌those that do not, make no mistake - we will not hesitate to seek appropriate resolutions against companies and individuals alike ⁠that perpetrate white collar offenses that harm American ​interests.”

The DOJ will encourage ⁠prosecutors ​to decline prosecution of companies that report misconduct previously unknown to the DOJ and that fully cooperate, according to the memo. Those companies will have to pay ⁠restitution to victims and return ill-gotten gains, but will not be fined, nor be subject to a third-party monitor.

For firms that report ⁠issues already known to the DOJ, prosecutors would offer a deal promising not to prosecute so long as certain conditions are met over a specific timeframe. They ⁠would also see penalties reduced ‌by 50% to 75% and avoid monitorship, ​the memo ‌said.

Companies can receive discounted penalties of up to 50% ​in exchange for cooperation and remediation, even if they do not self report, the memo said.

The new program will supersede similar policies that U.S. attorneys’ offices have had.