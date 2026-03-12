Hawthorne Heights celebrates 20 years of second record

From staff reports

Pioneers of the post-hardcore and emo scene, Hawthorne Heights will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second record in Spokane.

Founded in Dayton, Ohio, in the early 2000s after shifting from a previous band, Hawthorne Heights found quick success with their first two records. “The Silence in Black and White” was released in 2004 and “If Only You Were Lonely” in 2006 while charting at No. 3 on the Billboard chart, the latter of which they are now celebrating the anniversary of through tour.

The band is known for their combination of emo, post-hardcore, screamo, pop-punk and alternative sounds. They are also known for songs such as “Ohio is for Lovers,” “Niki Fm,” “Saying Sorry,” “This is Who We Are” and more.

Hawthorne Heights will perform at the Knitting Factory on Sunday. General admission tickets can be purchased through TicketMaster for $43.85.