This day in history: Rum runners stole booze from rum runner after riddling his auto with bullets. House committee backed bill requiring car emission checks

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The U.S. House Commerce Committee approved legislation that would have an impact on every driver in the Inland Northwest – mandatory annual emissions checks.

The legislation was aimed at such notoriously smoggy areas as Los Angeles and Chicago, but also included the area along Interstate 90 in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

This was part of a drive to reduce air pollution. The sponsor of the bill said it would cost motorists only about $10 per year.

The legislation had yet to be passed by the House, but before long Spokane motorists would, in fact, be lining up at emissions testing stations.

From 1926: Police arrested three alleged rum-runners for highway robbery and for peppering a stretch of the Dishman-Mica Road with bullets.

Police were acting on a tip from the victim, George Arvanitis – himself a rum-runner.

Arvanitis, “battered and bruised,” showed up at the sheriff’s department and told his tale of woe. He said he was driving along with 100 gallons of liquor “when two men stepped out on the road and ordered me to stop.”

“I speeded up and they opened fire,” he told deputies. “Bullets flew thick and fast. I expected to be hit any minute. After my auto was riddled with bullet holes I stopped and jumped out of the car. Both men came running up and we had a tough battle until I was so weak I could stand no longer.”

Then they stole the liquor and drove away.

He identified the two men, who deputies later arrested, along with a third alleged conspirator. Arvanitis would not be prosecuted, apparently because of his cooperation.