Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Victor V. Nguyen and Catherine M. Skene, both of Spokane.

Sadan J. Guerrero and Selena G. Brito, both of Spokane.

Chyler A. Woods and Syndey D. Vanderholm, both of Spokane.

Johnathan L. Wilt, of Spokane, and Courtney M. Yager, of Gig Harbor, Wash.

Gregory L. Decker and Robert A. Van Vlaenderen, both of Spokane.

Matthew D. Crites and Jennifer M. Hartley, both of Deer Park.

Matthew D. Graham and Allison G. Kaptein, both of Spokane.

Ezequias L. Avendano and Sandra G. Eguia, both of Cheney.

Hyrum E. Garten and Janice A. Roundy, both of Spokane.

Ray Edejer and Atlind Langinbelik, both of Airway Heights.

Isaac J. Maucotel, of Kent, Wash., and Rebecca M. Sheperd, of Hayden.

Isaac A. Everett, of Medical Lake, and Hannah L. Ayers, of Island Park, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brady, Gary R. and Barbara K.

Straub, Martha C. and Daniel W.

Tomas, Courtney M. and Weicht, Jakob T.

Alaksin, Carrie M. and Michael C.

Maddox, Lisa M. and Andrew B.

Hilmo, Cal H. and Amanda L.

Yefremova, Marina P. and Victor G.

Cram, Cassandra O. and Jacob R.

Scott, Linda M. and Jim A.

Strand, Michael and Joanna

Wesolowski, Molly L. and Richard S.

Johnson, Peter J. and Toni L.

Smith, Leroy and Rose, Cassandra

Durham, Shaelyn D. and Morris, Darrick A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Marcus M. McElroy, 31; $11,000 restitution, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Crystal R. Jones, also known as Crystal Jones, 42; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Justin L. Bedney, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Dean J. Dibonifazio, 33; 16 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Michael Veliz, 26; $15 restitution, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic order violation.

Seth J. Watson, 29; $886.72 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jared M. Gollehon, 44; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jay A. M. Crozier, also known as Jay A. M. Press, 55; $255.99 restitution, 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Jacob N. Morford, 37; $15 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Tatum J. Kimble, 45; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin E. Lembcke, 68; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Raelee F. Meshell, 39; 35 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and harming waterway by building a structure.

Matthew W. V. Nowak, 42; six days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Maegan L. Olsen, 38; nine days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lindsey M. Pearson, 36; five days in jail converted to eight days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree theft.

Jose A. Pedraza, 42; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

David C. Reierson, 25; 10 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Shane P. Wilson, 48; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kevin C. Arkell, 39; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Anthony M. Gallup, 41; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Nicholas D. Kuest, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Benjamin M. O’Brien, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Kristopher J. Patton, 43; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months of probation, displaying weapon and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nicholas R. Rhodes, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Hayden C. Susol, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Martine S. Koonyo, 51; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Elijah C. Butcher, 22; 180 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, protection order violation and stalking.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dustyn E. Ford, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.