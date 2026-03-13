Duchess Meghan pays surprise visit to LA children’s hospital

By Anna Kaufman USA TODAY USA TODAY

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is giving back to Los Angeles.

Meghan, a child of the Southern California city, paid a surprise visit to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Thursday. The duchess moved back to the Golden State in 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

On Thursday, Meghan began her visit by joining patients at the hospital’s Creative Oasis, where she painted with watercolors alongside patients, according to a press release from CHLA. She then went on to visit patients who were confined to their rooms due to their health conditions. The appearance was part of a monthlong campaign from the hospital entitled Make March Matter.

The event is an annual fundraising campaign that draws on the city’s celebrities and businesses to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with quality care.

Meghan’s appearance comes amid a busy start to the year for the royal couple. In February, they traveled to the Middle East for a two-day trip in Jordan. The royal pair arrived at the invitation of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, to shed light on communities affected by war and displacement, the BBC reported.

Harry and Meghan will also head to Australia in April, marking their first visit to the country since a royal tour brought them down under in 2018. The trip holds serious symbolism for the couple, who last visited just five months after their nuptials. While celebrating the Invictus Games in Sydney, they announced Meghan’s pregnancy with their first child, Archie, shortly after arriving.

A year and a half later, they stepped back from their roles as senior royals amid a rift with the palace.