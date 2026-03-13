North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles during U.S.-South Korea military drills

U.S. Army soldiers take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise, which is a part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military training, near the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. (Reuters)

By Daewoung Kim and Anton Bridge Reuters

YEONCHEON, South Korea – North Korea fired more than 10 ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, as the U.S. and South Korean forces conducted military drills and ​U.S. President Donald Trump renewed overtures towards Pyongyang for dialogue.

The missiles were launched from an area near the capital Pyongyang, around 1:20 p.m. (0430 GMT) towards the sea ⁠off the country’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan’s coast ‌guard said it had detected what could be ​a ballistic missile that fell into the sea. It appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, public broadcaster NHK said, citing the military.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Saturday that it is aware ⁠of the missile launches and is consulting with allies ‌and partners.

“Based on current assessments, ‌this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies,” the USINDOPACOM posted ⁠on social media platform X.

North Korea has test-launched a wide range of ballistic and cruise missiles for more than two decades in a ‌push to develop the means to ‌deliver nuclear weapons, which it is believed to have successfully built.

As a result, Pyongyang has been under multiple U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 but ⁠it remains defiant, despite severe obstacles they created to its ​trade, economy and defence.

South Korea ⁠and ​Washington this week launched the annual major drills in South Korea, which they say are purely defensive, aimed at testing readiness against military threats from North Korea.

Hundreds of U.S. and South Korean troops conducted ⁠river-crossing drills on Saturday with hardware including tanks and armoured combat vehicles, overseen by the commander of their combined forces. The U.S. military has about 28,500 troops ⁠and squadrons of fighter jets stationed in South Korea.

North Korea frequently displays its anger at such exercises, saying they are “dress rehearsals” for armed aggression against it by the allies.

On Thursday, South Korea’s Prime Minister ⁠Kim Min-seok met U.S. President Donald ‌Trump in Washington to discuss ways to reopen dialogue ​with the ‌North. Trump is eager for any opportunity to sit down with North ​Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s Kim told reporters.