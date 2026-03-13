This day in history: Spokane, Chattaroy registered highest radiation readings in Washington. Vigilante farmers capture potato thieves

A squad of “vigilante farmers” resulted in the capture of two potato thieves on Pleasant Prairie, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on March 13, 1926. The newspaper also reported that Spokane Public Schools were planning to open six junior high schools using the recently passed $690,000 bond. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane and Chattaroy residents had a dubious distinction: They were exposed to the highest amount of natural radiation in the state.

Chattaroy came in first with 94 milliroentgens, followed by Spokane with 85. The state average was 71.

The state’s radiation control specialist “attributed the higher radiation readings in Spokane and Chattaroy to uranium naturally present in northeastern Washington.”

Neither level was considered dangerous. The state was studying natural radiation levels in order to establish baseline values to judge the effect of future nuclear power plants.

From 1926: A squad of “vigilante farmers” resulted in the capture of two notorious potato thieves on Pleasant Prairie.

A farmer’s wife was “responsible for the call that mobilized the vigilantes and landed the alleged potato thieves in jail.”

She was sleeping on her porch when wakened about midnight by a car that pulled into a neighboring farm. Because potato thieves had been operating in the area for months, she was suspicious. She called neighboring farmers and the sheriff’s office.

“Arming themselves with shotguns, the farmers hurried to the Capell farm,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “In one swift move, the vigilantes surrounded the Capell potato cellar.”

They found two men in the cellar “busily sacking up spuds.”

They held the two men at gunpoint and later turned them over to deputies. The two suspects had also stolen the car they were using, and were charged with grand larceny.