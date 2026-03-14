Sprawling storm system brings threat of tornadoes across the East Coast

Map from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center showing severe weather expected across much of the eastern U.S. on Monday, March 16. (National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center)

By Nazaneen Ghaffar New York Times

A powerful weather system was sweeping across the eastern United States on Monday, disrupting travel and school as it brought the potential for widespread storms and even tornadoes.

By early afternoon, more than 34 million people were under an almost continuous patchwork of tornado watches – meaning the conditions were in place for tornadoes to form – from Florida to New Jersey, including Washington. More urgent tornado warnings are likely throughout the day, with the most severe storms expected in the afternoon and evening.

The weather is causing delays and cancellations at airports, particularly along the East Coast. As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 10,000 delays and canceled flights in and out of the country, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking service.

Delays were also rising. At New York City’s LaGuardia International Airport, departures were delayed about 45 minutes because of thunderstorms. Flights to Kennedy International Airport were delayed more than three hours.

Departures are also paused at select airports, including Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Tampa International Airport in Florida, because of difficult weather conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several school districts across Maryland, D.C. and Delaware announced early dismissals and closures because of the weather. Several major tourist attractions in Washington announced they would close early, including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the National Zoo and the Washington National Cathedral.

The area of greatest concern stretches from northern South Carolina northward into Maryland, according to Evan Bentley, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center.

“And the two primary threats will be damaging winds and the threat of tornadoes,” he said. “But we are also really concerned about just how large of a population will be impacted.”

On Sunday, the same system swept over parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys, producing damaging winds of more than 60 mph that downed trees and damaged buildings, along with hail as large as tennis balls. A tornado was also reported in Arkansas.

The system moved east of the Appalachian Mountains overnight, and stormy weather was affecting a long band of the eastern U.S. on Monday morning.

Across a wider region of the East, from Florida to southern New York, severe storms are expected to be more isolated. But Bentley warned that any storms that do develop could still be just as intense as those in the higher risk area and advised people in those areas to stay aware of the forecast.

While not the primary concern, some large hail is also possible, particularly farther south, across the Carolinas and into parts of southern Georgia and northern Florida.

The system is expected to begin moving offshore late Monday evening, gradually reducing the risk of severe weather into Tuesday.

After that, Bentley said, “It looks like we will have a multiday break from the severe weather,” which over the last few weeks has brought a chaotic and deadly mix of high winds, hail, tornadoes and even a late-winter snowstorm.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.