The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
30°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Arlington (warm up) FS1

10:15 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Arlington Fox 28

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Pennzoil 400 FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia MLB Network

1:10 p.m.: San Diego vs. Arizona MLB Network

Basketball, college men, tournaments

9 a.m.: Ivy League: Pennsylvania vs. Yale ESPN2

10 a.m.: SEC: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas ESPN

10 a.m.: A10: Dayton vs. VCU CBS

12:15 p.m.: AAC: Wichita State vs. South Florida ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: Purdue vs. Michigan CBS

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show CBS

Basketball, college women, tournaments

9 a.m.: Patriot: Lehigh vs. Holy Cross CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Northeast: Long Island vs. Fairleigh Dickinson ESPNU

11 a.m.: CAA: Hofstra vs. Charleston CBS Sports

11 a.m.: MVC: Evansville vs. Murray State ESPN2

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show ESPN

Basketball, international women

11 a.m.: FIBA qualifying: United States vs. New Zealand truTV

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Oklahoma City ABC

5 p.m.: Golden State at New York NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: The Players Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

Noon: St. Louis at Winnipeg NHL Network

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Minnesota TNT

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Aston Villa USA

3 p.m.: USL1: Union Omaha at Spokane Velocity…………………….ESPN+

4 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at Seattle AppleTV

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change