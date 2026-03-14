On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Arlington (warm up) FS1
10:15 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Arlington Fox 28
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Pennzoil 400 FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia MLB Network
1:10 p.m.: San Diego vs. Arizona MLB Network
Basketball, college men, tournaments
9 a.m.: Ivy League: Pennsylvania vs. Yale ESPN2
10 a.m.: SEC: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas ESPN
10 a.m.: A10: Dayton vs. VCU CBS
12:15 p.m.: AAC: Wichita State vs. South Florida ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: Purdue vs. Michigan CBS
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show CBS
Basketball, college women, tournaments
9 a.m.: Patriot: Lehigh vs. Holy Cross CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Northeast: Long Island vs. Fairleigh Dickinson ESPNU
11 a.m.: CAA: Hofstra vs. Charleston CBS Sports
11 a.m.: MVC: Evansville vs. Murray State ESPN2
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show ESPN
Basketball, international women
11 a.m.: FIBA qualifying: United States vs. New Zealand truTV
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Oklahoma City ABC
5 p.m.: Golden State at New York NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: The Players Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
Noon: St. Louis at Winnipeg NHL Network
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Minnesota TNT
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Aston Villa USA
3 p.m.: USL1: Union Omaha at Spokane Velocity…………………….ESPN+
4 p.m.: MLS: San Jose at Seattle AppleTV
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Washington State at San Diego State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament Selection Show 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change