All power restored to Avista customers in Spokane following windstorm

Power has been restored to all Avista customers in Spokane, the electric company announced Sunday.

Wednesday’s windstorm knocked out service to more than 60,000 Avista customers during the storm’s peak.

Avista crews finished their work by Saturday evening with nearly 300 people involved in the restoration efforts.

“We’re grateful for our customers’ remarkable patience and for the unwavering determination shown by every member of our crew throughout the restoration process,” said Heather Rosentrater, Avista president and CEO, in a statement. “The Inland Northwest’s stunning landscapes often bring unique obstacles. This time, heavy snowfall and rugged, hard-to-reach rural areas made access difficult for our teams. Yet, through collaboration and commitment from both our staff and contractors, we were able to meet these challenges head-on.”