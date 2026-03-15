Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament path only grows more treacherous the longer Braden Huff sits out | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

My on-site scouting report on Gonzaga’s Braden Huff last week: Despite a stubborn knee injury suffered in January, Huff was still able to elevate and was dangerous at the rim.

Visual evidence. Following the West Coast Conference Tournament title game, Huff was able to climb up a ladder and snip off a portion of the net at the rim with a pair of scissors.

Beyond that? He was still unable to suit up and actually play.

The GU star forward’s injured leg has already pushed past its estimated range of repair of between four and eight weeks.

Entering the ninth week of recovery, Huff has been ruled out for the opening weekend of the tournament, starting Thursday at Portland’s Moda Center against No. 14-seed Kennesaw State.

Their No. 3 seed, and opening weekend venue in Portland, is news that couldn’t be better for GU.

But Huff’s absence affects the Zags’ future, and his doubt creates a bittersweet aftertaste during this time when celebration is the mode of the moment.

Bitter? Obvious. Wondering what this season could have been with a healthy Huff is a wasted hypothetical.

The “sweet” part for the Zags is actually rather outrageous: You’re telling us the Zags entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament still got 30 wins and a No.3 seed WITHOUT Huff for the past two months?

That, already, has been a triumph of determination and resilience.

And of depth, and coaching, with the ability of the remaining Zags to step up against a heavy dose of challenges.

But if these guys can muster a Huff-less run deep into the tournament, the circumstances could make this one of the all-time great narratives for GU program already loaded with them.

The Zags have been cagey about Huff’s status through his recovery. Privacy and all, right, but also the fact that the NCAA selection committee has made it clear that player availability is a function in seeding.

Here’s what that means: These Zags got a No. 3 seed with it being fairly obvious that Huff might be inactive or limited.

Consider that a big compliment to the Zags.

But still sad for Huff. Maybe all those Jesuit prayers will kick in and Huff will make a surprise rally if the Zags can hang on and advance.

The Zags wouldn’t endanger a player’s long-term health by urging a premature return to action. This very well could be it for 2025-26 Huff.

Huff’s admirable background adds pathos to this season’s developments. In an era when high-level recruits are arriving with plans in place for a quick exit, as a one-and-done, or an NIL-improving transfer, Huff showed up, as Mr. Basketball from the state of Illinois, and willingly redshirted his first year.

This is the kind of thing that does not happen. Huff understood he needed to build his body and repertoire, and trusted the GU staff with its proven track record of turning big men into NBA prospects.

Huff has put in his time, paid his dues, and served as a backup most of last season to senior Ben Gregg.

Huff earned these moments and chances to prove himself as a force at the national level.

One of the great stories heading into the season was the relationship forged between Huff and most valuable player Graham Ike. Together, they were considered among the top frontcourt tandems in the country.

The fun they were having was obvious. They seemed to operate intuitively, sniffing out high-low actions and opportunities. Huff had improved his lane moves, as if he had learned them from big brother Graham, and Ike’s short-jumper game became more efficient to match Huff’s delicate touch.

GU is seeded with the belief it can win twice in Portland and get into the Sweet 16. That’s another week for Huff. Coach Mark Few reported that he’s jogging and getting up some shots.

But that’s a long way from battling underneath with bullies from Purdue and Arizona.

That’s down the road, though. As it is, Ike and this tightly knit squad has pulled in close to fight to keep it going for their brother.

And maybe that’s enough.

Sometimes, the absence of a key athlete causes the other players to dig harder to build compensatory strengths. The Curt Warner Effect, perhaps. The Seahawks’ star running back went down with a monstrous knee injury in the first game of the 1984 season.

The Seahawks responded with the best defense in the NFL, and won the division with a franchise-best 12-4 record. Maybe this is the college-basketball version.

Even if he can’t play, if the Zags go far enough, Huff will be still there with a ladder and scissors.