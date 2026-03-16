Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dominic M. F. Morris and Katelyn A. Schlangen, both of Spokane.

Avery D. Nicholson, of Liberty Lake, and Harlie R. Yarbrough, of Spokane Valley.

Tyler M. Williams and Kailee P. Oens, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel F. Forbes, of Spokane, and Joan N. Muse, of Cheney.

Brent E. McCoy and Tesha M. Corkrum, both of Colbert.

Tanner J. Hickman and Anne M. Kitchens, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Kevan L. Cloy and Elizabeth A. Collins, both of Spokane.

Jonathan Masasi, of Spokane Valley, and Tariro Mudzonga, of SeaTac.

Guillermo Lopez Delgado, of Spokane Valley, and Baby G. Ruelan Llego, of Moscow.

Zachary E. King and Riley K. M. Haraseth, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Jeff Sebring, restitution of premises.

Dee Browning, et al. v. Anthony Johnson, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management LLC v. Amy Angel, restitution of premises.

Jerad Park and Katie Park v. ODM Corp. LLC and Lee Norman, complaint for breach of contract.

ARF Financial LLC v. Versace Dominican Restaurant 1 Y. Mas Inc. and Leonor Romero, complaint for monies due.

Jon Mathes v. Jimmy’s Contractor Services Inc., complaint.

Jerry Lindberg v. Pamela Akins, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Drake, Lisa K. and John L. B.

Ringland, Christopher and Christina

Graham, Kjirstin and Maxwell, Ryan

Camarena-Ramirez, Maria and Rodriguez-Alvarez, Issac

Ochoa-Bruck, Gloria and Bruck, Nicholas G.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brendan M. Neal, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Yehor Nesterenko, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.