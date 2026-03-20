AccuWeather rolls out camp weather alert system after deadly Texas flood

By Brandi D. Addison USA Today

After last summer’s deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country, it became clear some things needed to change.

More than 130 people died, including 27 girls at Camp Mystic, which sat about 250 feet off the Guadalupe River.

In the early hours of Fourth of July, celebration swiftly became tragedy as the river rose roughly 25 feet in about 45 minutes, overtaking homes, RVs and tents of families and friends gathering for fellowship over the holiday weekend.

With severe weather and natural disasters becoming more frequent – from extreme heat and blizzards to flash floods and tornadoes – camps across the nation remain vulnerable to life-threatening events.

Similar tragedies have already occurred elsewhere, including a 1987 flash flood near the site of last year’s disaster, which killed 10 campers.

In 2010, a sudden pre-dawn flash flood along the Little Missouri and Caddo rivers in Arkansas’ Ouachita National Forest sent waters rising from three to more than 23 feet within hours, sweeping through tents, RVs and cabins while campers slept, killing at least 20 people, including children.

At Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, a 2015 flash flood killed one youth Scout, and in 1986 a school hiking group on Mount Hood was caught in a severe snowstorm, resulting in nine deaths from exposure.

In the aftermath of the Texas tragedy, local officials have been grappling with how to prevent an event like this from happening again.

Lawsuits have been filed, and discussions continue over what safety measures failed, what went right and how future risks can be reduced – not just in the Texas Hill Country, but at camps and large-scale outdoor events across the world.

Now, AccuWeather is part of the response, rolling out a nationwide system designed to deliver forecasts, as well as ensure critical alerts are received and acted upon in real time for camps across the nation.

“We channel that sadness and keep the families and people who were lost across the Hill Country of Texas in our thoughts,” AccuWeather Senior Vice President and Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

“Our goal is to see what we can do, both across the country and around the world, to help prevent tragedies like this from happening again. We’re committed to doing our part to make an impact.”

New partnerships

When Porter visited Kerrville earlier this year, he spent time with local camp leaders and experienced the Hill Country outdoors firsthand. For him, the visit highlighted how central camps are to children’s development and how much the community relies on them, but it also highlighted the risks posed by severe weather.

It’s not just camps that face danger, but the unique dynamics of camp life can amplify those threats: Dozens or even hundreds of children gathered in a single space, often with cabins or activity areas hundreds of feet from a central shelter or safe location. That distance can make rapid evacuation and communication more challenging when severe weather strikes.

“I was very struck by the community and camp leaders,” said Porter, who is a father to a young child.

“The camps play a defining role in developing kids – creating new experiences they’ve never had before and helping them build lifelong friendships. We want to create those experiences for our own kids, and if we can mitigate the weather risk to make them safer, that’s what drives this work. But let’s do it in the safest way possible.”

In response, AccuWeather has now partnered with the Hunt Preservation Society to provide site-specific weather warnings and direct access to meteorologists for camps and emergency crews in the area. These will be in addition to the standard weather alerts sent from local National Weather Service offices.

The AccuWeather program intends to deliver alerts with additional lead time for severe weather events and sends notifications through text messages and automated phone calls. Warnings cover a wide range of threats, including flash flooding, lightning, tornadoes, high winds and extreme heat.

Camp leaders and first responders can consult directly with AccuWeather meteorologists 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

While debate and legal disputes continue over whether Camp Mystic should reopen, the company hopes the program can support camps nationwide, providing tools and expertise to help ensure children can safely enjoy the formative experiences that camps provide.

What makes this different than standard weather alerts?

This isn’t just another alert system, Porter said, because the goal is to close the gap between issuing a warning and knowing someone actually received it.

“We don’t just send a warning and hope it gets there,” Porter said.

“We issue a priority warning for imminent, life-threatening weather. If that warning isn’t confirmed within a set time, we automatically launch follow-up calls – we’ll work through a whole phone tree to make sure someone gets the message, even if it means waking someone up in the middle of the night.

Camp leaders will also be able to speak directly with meteorologists when severe weather threatens.

“Camps have told us they love this because they don’t want to play meteorologists. They’re there to help kids learn, play and grow – and we can be the experts for the weather,” Porter said.

As part of the broader effort to strengthen safety in the Hill Country, which saw more than 100 deaths outside of the all-girls camps during the tragedy, AccuWeather has also partnered with the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to implement its alert system.

One of the greatest concerns after the flash flooding was the lack of clear information and forecasts, particularly when the river rose in the middle of the night, leaving first responders and residents little time to react.

“Reliable, timely weather information is critical for protecting lives and supporting recovery efforts,” said Hunt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief John Barone in a release.

“With AccuWeather’s advanced forecasts and direct access to experts, our first responders can plan ahead, act faster, and help keep our community safer. This partnership helps ensure the Hunt community remains strong, prepared, and ready for the seasons ahead.”