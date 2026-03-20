Centers of attention: Zags’ Graham Ike, Longhorns’ Matas Vokietaitis matchup is a big deal

PORTLAND – Graham Ike, quizzed about the importance and motivation of reaching another Sweet 16, quickly scanned Gonzaga’s locker room Friday before responding.

It took several seconds to identity who was on the 2024 roster when GU thumped McNeese State and Kansas to make the Sweet 16 for a nation-leading ninth straight season before falling to Purdue. The Zags came up just short last March with a narrow loss to No. 1-seeded Houston in the round of 32.

“As I’m looking around, there are only three or four that experienced that two years ago – myself, Steele (Venters, who was sidelined that season by injury) B-Huff (Braden Huff) and ‘Q’ (walk-on) Joaquim ArauzMoore,” Ike said. “It’d be great for everyone to experience something like that, to see that atmosphere, environment and be part of such a great event.

“With only 16 teams left, it would really speak volumes to who we are as a team and how far we’ve come.”

For being one of the most prolific scorers in Division I history – he’s currently No. 62 on the all-time list with 2,550 points – Ike is quick to promote team accomplishments over individual ones.

If the third-seeded Zags (31-3) are to return to the Sweet 16 after a one-year absence, Ike’s matchup with talented Texas center Matas Vokietaitis probably needs to go Gonzaga’s way. The teams collide Saturday at 4:10 p.m. at the Moda Center.

On paper, it lines up as one of the toughest challenges of the season for Ike, who has received several All-America designations in the last week or so.

Vokietaitis, whose full name is pronounced MAH-tuss Vohkuh-TIE-tuss, is an emerging star whose 23-point, 16-rebound effort was a deciding factor in the 11th-seeded Longhorns’ 79-71 upset over No. 6 BYU on Thursday.

“He’s a load,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said. “He might lead the country in fouls drawn. He’s skilled with both hands, really physical and does a really good job of engaging contact and then selling that contact.

“He’s a force on the glass, too, and when you do that, it gets you more opportunities to score and get fouled. It’s a constant pressure.”

Texas center Matas Vokietaitis smiles as he takes questions in the locker room Friday. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ike, who averages just under 20 points per game, against the 7-foot, 255-pound Vokietaitis is appointment viewing.

“It’s two really good bigs,” Michaelson said. “Two programs that are going to utilize their bigs. It’s going to be a battle in there. Two guys that have had big-time seasons. Graham is very deserving and should be the winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Center of the Year) Award. Vokietaitis is probably a little under the radar most of the year, but the type of guy that needs to be on that type of list.”

Vokietaitis has scored in double digits in the last 18 games. He’s averaging a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament wins. He’s third nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (8.5) this season. He’s attempted 273 free throws, fifth nationally.

The Lithuanian might have put up 30 against BYU if not for misfiring on his last seven free throws inside the final seven minutes. He’s a 67.4% shooter at the line and hit 14 of 14 in a December win over Southern.

“I know the big man shoots a lot of free throws,” said Ike, who has made 79.2% of his 144 free throws. “We definitely have to be cognizant that we have to play clean, play without fouling honestly. Just rebound and secure the ball and ultimately stop their iso ball.”

Vokietaitis has connections to Gonzaga’s program from his freshman season spent as a part-time starter at Florida Atlantic with head coach John Jakus, who was on Gonzaga’s staff from 2015-17, and ex-Zag guard Eric McClellan, FAU grad assistant and director of player development.

Vokietaitis said Jakus initially spoke to his agent and after zoom calls the big man decided to sign with the Owls. He had a strong freshman season, averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Those numbers have climbed to 15.7 points and 7.1 boards as a sophomore at Texas.

Vokietaitis spent a lot of time with McClellan in the gym, polishing his moves and mindset.

“He’s an amazing person, good coach,” Vokietaitis said. “He’s a tough coach and he (taught) me how to be tougher on the court.”

Coach Sean Miller tried recruiting Vokietaitis to Xavier last year. When Miller moved from Xavier to Texas this season he made another run at the 7-foter and brought him to Austin. The Longhorns’ NIL resources presumably dwarf FAU’s.

“I was talking to my parents, my agent and I think I made a very good decision to come to Texas,” Vokietaitis said.

Vokietaitis was asked several times if he’s crossed paths with former Gonzaga great Domantas Sabonis, a Lithuanian native.

“No, I used to watch some games in person in the arena and of course on TV,” he said. “I love how he’s playing. He’s a very good player, amazing player.”

Vokietaitis said his goal against Ike is to “play smart, don’t get dumb fouls and be physical. Those three things.”

Asked who is the best scoring big he’s defended this season, Vokietaitis said, “I didn’t meet that one yet, that player yet.”

Ike knows the matchup in the middle will draw considerable attention.

“I’m always ready, excited to play this game,” he said. “It’s great to play against another good big. I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure on me with his post play, but definitely looking forward to it.”