Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew M. Macleod and Whitney K. Reilly, both of Clayton, Wash.

James A. White and Shaquana T. McGhee, both of Spokane.

Rory R. Bottorff, of Liberty Lake, and Savannah R. Yohe, of Deer Park.

Marco F. Cioccio and Linda D. Blehm, both of Spokane Valley.

Fredric E. Gregory and Roberto A. Larios, both of Cheney.

Colby G. Thomas and Macy K. Lange, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Emery I. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Quincy Menuna, et al., restitution of premises.

Touchstone Property Management LLC v. Jared Feasel, et al., restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Natalie B. Fatone, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Antwaun L. McGriff, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Haley Shaules, restitution of premises.

Vernon Riehle LLC v. Jose Lopez Gomez, et al., restitution of premises.

Barton Haynes and Holly Haynes v. Otter Creek Industries LLC, Joseph M. Lenz and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., complaint.

Allstate Vehicle and property Insurance Co. v. Whirlpool Corp., complaint for damages.

Jefferson L. Miller v. Anna Knutson, complaint and jury trial demanded.

Curtis Taylor v. Timothy Claar and Competition Specialties Inc., complaint.

Kristina Scott v. Pamela Hickman, complaint.

Matthew Fontana v. Jacquelyn Smith and First National Insurance Co. of America, complaint for damages.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. Homesite Insurance Co., complaint.

Rodolfo Ruelas and Diana Ruelas v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wachtel, Karen S. and Guy E., Sr.

Kallhoff, Christopher J. and Bravo-Hernandez, Serena A.

Thies, Michelle M. and Jason R.

Langhans, Neary and Jeremy L.

Belizaire, Makayla L. and Yoshires C.

McKnight, Selena M. and Christian R.

Laywell, Kari L. and Eric W.

Schramm, Lisa M. and Brumpton, Robert W.

Allen, Hollis M. and Wanda E.

Legal separations granted

Krogh, Cody B. and Maria L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mark M. Macy, 39; $275 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery, second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Justin Beston, 45; 12 months in jail, 6.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault.

William Cody, 58; 27.75 months in prison with credit given for 66 days served, 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Keisha M. Ritter, 39; $700 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Kianna D. Domebo-Peone, also known as Kianna Peone and Kianna D. Peone, 27; $982.65 restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Dylan D. Bauman, 34; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Latia T. Quarles, also known as Catrina T. Bell, 29; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Julie M. Wright, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jake D. Betram Emch, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and stalking.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Gregory C. Mathis, 34; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic theft and third-degree domestic assault.

Randolph M. Richburg, 35; five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Cassandra A. Cave, 37; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Corey N. Jakubek, 41; 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

David W. Melville, 64; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of domestic harassment and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Keith E. Murphy, 48; 82 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Ramona A. Herman, Medical Lake; debts of $40,482.

Christopher J. Owens, Spokane; debts of $233,372.

Naomi N. Keasler, Airway Heights; debts of $423,780.

Tiffany R. Spence, Liberty Lake; debts of $78,136.

Logan N. Rutkowski, Spokane; debts of $38,324.

Natalia Pavlovna Mutalimi, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,863.

Kellie A. Provance, Spokane; debts of $60,808.

Devante D. and Jaylene N, Griffin, Spokane; debts of $366,540.

Jamie T. and Samantha L. Graham, Spokane; debts of $167,117.

Tammy S. Baxter, Moses Lake; debts of $40,327.

Kevin J. and Crystal M. Kern, Spokane; debts of $264,937.

Evelyn D. Gallas, Spokane; debts of $50,296.

Zachary D. and Susan N. Minton, Greenacres; debts of $137,167.

Denice Collins, Davenport; debts of $143,900.

Aaron L. Shellenberger, Spokane; debts of $38,922.

Jon C. Newcomb, Cheney; debts of $52,450.

Wage-earner petitions

Matthew D. and Heather L. Moore, Greenacres; debts of $87,861.

Jeffrey R. Williamson, Spokane; debts of $515,034.

Roger E. and Sandra L. Opp, Newman Lake; debts of $473,387.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Brian D. Owen, 36; $50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony A. Smith, 33; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, displaying weapon and disorderly conduct.

River A. Takeshita, 23; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sou Xiong, 41; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brian D. Owen, 36; $50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny Zappone

Tanner D. Byrd, 29; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica R. Edgar, 44; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Daniel K. Caulkins, 44; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Austin W. Foreman, 19; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Marc E. Jackson, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree reckless burning.

Anthony A. Johnson, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Toni K. Figueroa, 44; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Melissa J. Hilsabeck, 45; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Marvin B. Louthian, II, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John R. Mantooth, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.