Bathroom envy: Push the design limits for your powder room

Black and white tile laid in a “whimsy” pattern creates a sense of “fun” in this powder room. (Handout/TNS) (HO)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Today’s bathrooms are no longer just about function. They’re about mood, luxurious and innovative materials, and bold design.

From classic white-on-white bathrooms to infusing black for high contrast and interesting materials and patterns, high-end bathrooms are pushing design limits beyond just boring and bland. The goal is to create a bathroom that strikes the right balance of color and materials without becoming overwhelming.

Looking for bathroom design ideas? Here are some top tips.

Do

1. Do embrace white-on-white or monochromatic neutrals for a classic, spa like feel.

2. Do use black tile to add drama and sophistication. Black tiles can be used for feature walls and all over color as well as features such as cabinetry and shower doors.

3. Do mix black with unexpected accents such as citrus colors including green, yellow and orange.

4. Do treat lighting as a design feature. Statement sconces, especially in color or sculptural forms, elevate the bathroom from purely functional to design forward.

5. Do look for ways to add bold patterns. This can be done using tile or even wallpaper.

Don’t

1. Don’t mix too many bold elements at once. Often less is more.

2. Don’t ignore scale and proportion. Large patterns or dark finishes can overwhelm smaller bathrooms if not carefully balanced with lighter elements.

3. Don’t forget to incorporate signature lighting to make a statement in the bathroom.

4. Don’t forget to use finishes such as brass and nickel to make a design statement.

5. Don’t forget to think “function first.” Elements such as functional layouts, storage and easy to clean materials shouldn’t be overlooked.