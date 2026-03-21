Randy Arozarena says he ‘apologized’ to Cal Raleigh for WBC incident; Colt Emerson reassigned to minors | Mariners notebook

By Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — After the Mariners’ 6-4 victory over the Athletics at HoHokam Park on Thursday night, the players made their way through the customary postgame handshake line, each offering up fist bumps or high-fives. Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena met in the line. Would it be awkward? Would it be cordial? Would it be confrontational?

It was casual. The two players fist bumped and Arozarena slapped Raleigh on, well, his big dumper. There was no video of the nondescript interaction. It was business and baseball as usual for the Mariners as they prepare for opening day on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

But if there was any doubt as to whether both players want to move on from the still-lingering “controversy” of their non-handshake in the first round of the World Baseball Classic, it became evident on Saturday afternoon when Arozarena released a statement through the Mariners’ public relations staff.

“I understand that with Opening Day a few days away, I don’t want it to be a distraction. Cal and I have talked and I apologized for what I said after the game. Nothing in the WBC takes away from the fact that we are brothers and teammates. He’s family, and we are both focused on helping the Mariners win the World Series.”

With the statement being released roughly an hour and a half before the first pitch of Saturday’s game against the Cubs, Raleigh wasn’t available for an immediate comment.

For any remaining baseball fans unfamiliar with the situation, it started in the first inning of the much-anticipated pool play game between the United States and Mexico.

Despite being told prior to the game not to do it, Arozarena came to the plate in the first inning and extended his hand for Raleigh to shake. Following a philosophy agreed upon by Team USA, Raleigh refused and could be seen saying something to Arozarena.

Emerson reassigned

The Mariners regard Colt Emerson as a cornerstone fixture of their future, and the 20-year-old infielder did nothing to deter that promise throughout spring camp.

That future hasn’t arrived just yet.

Emerson, the Mariners’ No. 1 prospect, was formally reassigned to minor-league camp on Saturday afternoon, ending his bid to become one of the youngest position players in club history to make an opening day roster.

Emerson, instead, is expected to open the season at Triple-A Tacoma.

Veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford has been limited by an ailing shoulder, which had left open the possibility of Emerson beginning the season in Seattle as the starting shortstop.

The Mariners, though, appear poised to turn to veteran utility infielder Leo Rivas as a short-term option if Crawford ends up starting the season on the injured list.

Cole Young, penciled in as the Mariners’ starting second baseman, also has experience in the minor leagues at shortstop and could be a short-term fill-in there, too.

Emerson, a consensus top-10 MLB prospect, had a .268/.340/.488 slash line (.828 OPS) in 47 plate appearance this spring, with two homers, one double, one triple, eight RBIs, 10 strikeouts, five walks and one stolen base.