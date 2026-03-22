This day in history: 14 were jailed in Salmon River fishing protest. Spokane Shrine brought joy to 100 ‘shut-ins’

The El Katif Shrine staged an entertainment for 100 elderly “shut-ins,” The Spokesman-Review reported on March 22, 1926. The newspaper also reported that Millwood Community Presbyterian Church already was considering an expansion only two years after building a “modern church building.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: About 250 people staged a “fish-in” protest on the Salmon River in Idaho, and 14 ended up in jail.

They were protesting a fishing closure on the river, which state wildlife officials said was to protect “dwindling populations of salmon and steelhead trout.”

Some of the protesters were actually trying to fish the river. Many others were making a symbolic protest by dangling “toy fish, plastic alligators or beer cans” from their fishing lines.”

The protesters claimed the river had enough fish to allow sport fishing. Those arrested pleaded innocent and were released after a weekend in jail.

From 1926: The El Katif Shrine staged an entertainment for 100 elderly “shut-ins,” some of whom were transported via ambulance to Spokane’s Masonic Temple auditorium.

“Baby Ruth Stewart was the hit of the show,” said The Spokesman-Review. “She wanted her audience to be happy and they smiled and laughed with her until the last song and dance, when she stumbled off the stage singing, ‘Show Me the Way to Go Home.’ Her mother was accompanist at the piano.”

One attendee said it was “the first time I’ve been out in 10 years” and said “this entertainment has helped me so much.” Every attendee was given flowers, provided by local florists.

Also on this day

(From on thisday.com)

1622: First American Indian (Powhatan) massacre of Europeans around Jamestown, Virginia, 347 killed.