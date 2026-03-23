Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stephen G. Lovett and Laura E. Nash, both of Spokane Valley.

John R. Runyon and Tara N. Laird, both of Spokane Valley.

Sheldon J. Whitcraft, of Spokane, and Alexandria P. Taylor, of Deer Park.

Dalton J. Exley Wetmore, of Nine Mile Falls, and Serenity R. Dow, of Cheney.

Amandeep S. Cheema and Jessie L. Troglia, both of Spokane.

Kran D. Wallace and Rashoun M. Mack, both of Seattle.

Benjamin H. Elwynn and Bethany J. Elwynn, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachariah J. Pace and Amauri R. Warner, both of Spokane Valley.

David A. Storozhuk and Dee A. L. Nord, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven M. Sohns and Nina A. M. Cracken, both of Spokane.

Skylar D. Gambrel and Ashley M. Alkire, both of Rockford.

Matthew J. Matera and Selena M. Davis, both of Spokane Valley.

Arli Jonathan and Hellerose T. Thomas, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Costa, Melissa M. and Brandon D.

Sickler, Robert S. and Kathy A.

Broemmeling, Anna N. and Jordan M. E.

McCray, Steven E., II and Viora

Alagic, Mirza and Louk, Karima

Yates, Christopher L. and Spicer, Kristina B.

Solar De Margraf, Luz D. L. and Margraf, Robert A.

Montoya, Laurel A. and Cooper, Ryan M.

Bell Manuel, Sandra P. and Manuel, Oswald O.

Daceus, Mariah H. and Nett, Aidan C.

Kimani, Margaret W. and Thairu, Munyua

Schumacher, Joshua A. and Jolie L.

Garcia-Jewell, Jessica D. and Jewell, Cody J.

Dills, Savannah M. and Kirkpatrick, Sean O.

Larsen, Monica C. and Lane E.

Greer, Devin J. and Amber A.

Nelson, Amy N. and Peter H.

Dorleans, Parnell and Sarah E.

Mertens, Titus J. and Faith A.

Little, Laura and Michael D.

Legal separations granted

West, Ronda and Richard

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael S. Currie, 47; 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree child assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Dylan D. Bauman, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jared B. Bergquam, 32; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Tony J. Black, 20; 36 hours of community service, second-degree reckless burning.

Levi A. D. Clapper, 20; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Levi J. Evans, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lynn J. Blumer, 46; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree theft.

Gabriel Chavez, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.