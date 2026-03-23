Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Stephen G. Lovett and Laura E. Nash, both of Spokane Valley.
John R. Runyon and Tara N. Laird, both of Spokane Valley.
Sheldon J. Whitcraft, of Spokane, and Alexandria P. Taylor, of Deer Park.
Dalton J. Exley Wetmore, of Nine Mile Falls, and Serenity R. Dow, of Cheney.
Amandeep S. Cheema and Jessie L. Troglia, both of Spokane.
Kran D. Wallace and Rashoun M. Mack, both of Seattle.
Benjamin H. Elwynn and Bethany J. Elwynn, both of Spokane Valley.
Zachariah J. Pace and Amauri R. Warner, both of Spokane Valley.
David A. Storozhuk and Dee A. L. Nord, both of Spokane Valley.
Steven M. Sohns and Nina A. M. Cracken, both of Spokane.
Skylar D. Gambrel and Ashley M. Alkire, both of Rockford.
Matthew J. Matera and Selena M. Davis, both of Spokane Valley.
Arli Jonathan and Hellerose T. Thomas, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Marriage dissolutions granted
Costa, Melissa M. and Brandon D.
Sickler, Robert S. and Kathy A.
Broemmeling, Anna N. and Jordan M. E.
McCray, Steven E., II and Viora
Alagic, Mirza and Louk, Karima
Yates, Christopher L. and Spicer, Kristina B.
Solar De Margraf, Luz D. L. and Margraf, Robert A.
Montoya, Laurel A. and Cooper, Ryan M.
Bell Manuel, Sandra P. and Manuel, Oswald O.
Daceus, Mariah H. and Nett, Aidan C.
Kimani, Margaret W. and Thairu, Munyua
Schumacher, Joshua A. and Jolie L.
Garcia-Jewell, Jessica D. and Jewell, Cody J.
Dills, Savannah M. and Kirkpatrick, Sean O.
Larsen, Monica C. and Lane E.
Greer, Devin J. and Amber A.
Nelson, Amy N. and Peter H.
Dorleans, Parnell and Sarah E.
Mertens, Titus J. and Faith A.
Little, Laura and Michael D.
Legal separations granted
West, Ronda and Richard
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Michael S. Currie, 47; 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree child assault.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Dylan D. Bauman, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jenny J. Zappone
Jared B. Bergquam, 32; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Tony J. Black, 20; 36 hours of community service, second-degree reckless burning.
Levi A. D. Clapper, 20; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Levi J. Evans, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Lynn J. Blumer, 46; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree theft.
Gabriel Chavez, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.