Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph M. Vallorano and Kimberly Y. Sager, both of Spokane.

William D. Reynolds and Cassandra L. Smith, both of Spokane.

Maddi J. Rinehart and Harlequin R. Flowers, both of Spokane.

Curtis A. Michels and Teddi A. Phares, both of Spokane.

Enrique Diaz, of Airway Heights, and Susana O. Chavez Meza, of Kennewick.

James M. Richu and Juliete Uwamahoro, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicolas R. Martin and Jessica R. Sessions, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Nathaniel C. Thomas, of Newport, and Tonya M. Clayton, of Spokane.

Corey P. Miller and Makenzie P. Poteet, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Krueger and Jessica J. Dickerson, both of Spokane.

Mackenzie R. Kirkpatrick and Jana L. Wipf, both of Spokane.

Taylor L. Sears and Tayyaba Mazhar, both of Spokane.

Nicholas G. Moeller, of Spokane Valley, and Fuqin Li, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Prime Earth Park Lane LLC v. Jeremy Mace, et al., restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Damon Council, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Nathaniel Roberts, et al., restitution of premises.

2712 Sharp LLC v. Violet M. Clark, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Christopher Romero, restitution of premises.

JGH Associates LLC v. Mark Bryant, et al., restitution of premises.

Cooper Landing LLC v. Kourtney Wear, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Haven LLC v. Amanda Thomas, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Kenneth Hansche, restitution of premises.

FAC Broadway LLC v. Ryan Steele, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LLC v. Saumen Barua, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Kaleb Sanders, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Savannah Pera, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Flint Herrmann, restitution of premises.

Farr DECEHCC Investments LLC v. Carl Meacham, et al., restitution of premises.

L&T Truck Driver Training Inc. v. TDR Development LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Nagata, money claimed owed.

William Hanson and Susan Hanson v. Inland Interiors and Design LLC and North River Insurance Co., complaint.

Francis Adewale v. Lo’s GC LLC and North River Insurance Co., complaint.

Takesa Village Homeowners’ Cooperative v. Michael Frazier and Sherry Boles, complaint for ejectment.

Bentley Apartments Spokane LLC v. Austin Atkins and Kiara Hekimian, complaint.

Takesa Village Homeowners’ Cooperative v. Deanna Knope, complaint for ejectment.

Christopher Russell v. Spokane Limousine LLC, John Mosby and Janet Mosby, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gourneau, Cheyenne and Valdez, Jair

Lane, Theresa and Jesse

Smith, Christopher and Christeene

Jones, Johnna P. S. and Jeffrey A.

Stuart, Elisabeth R. and Ronnie J.

Dixon, Taylor R. L. and Sean M.

Gardner, Michael, II and Jeannette

Emerson, Anne M. and James L.

Hedge, Aaron M. and Carrasco Magne, Joanna J.

Adaire, Anijah C. and Tyler M.

Brooks, Cassandra L. and Devin T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jesse R. Spears, 35; 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Juan Carlos Suarez, 24; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jacob D. Labuguen, 48; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Levi A. D. Clapper, also known as Levi A. Clapper, 20; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Gabriel E. Herrera, 36; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Daviah N. Kissee, 19; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Anthony D. Singh, 38; 73 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Travis L. Watson, 55; 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, vehicular assault while intoxicated and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kenneth B. Barton, 49; six days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Dana Y. Birdtail, 33; 14 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Irie N. Bristol, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Angel A. Espinoza, 47; 18 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Leigh B. J. Geer, 62; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Grace N. Gikaru, 66; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Peggy S. Hamilton, 64; four days in jail, theft.

Jordan M. Harris, 32; one day in jail, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Stephen J. Heidt, 40; eight days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tamara S. Howell, 47; one day in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Alexzander W. Kemano, 19; 16 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Nevaeh R. Loftice, 23; six days in jail, third-degree theft.

Gabino J. Marsh, 31; 19 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

James T. McClain, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Bear A. Miller, 39; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 47; 15 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Emory E. Reeves, 40; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Reo H. Reyes, 26; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Chase A. Seitz, 42; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Tyler J. Therrien, 28; 69 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Anthony T. Thompson, 44; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Douglas A. Walker, 68; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Nicholas J. Hulett, 33; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Savannah A. Kehmeier, 34; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kristopher R. Little, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

John P. McFadden, 45; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.