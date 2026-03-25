Environmentalists sue over Washington’s new game management plan

Environmentalists have sued Washington over its plan for managing more than 50 game species including elk, deer and black bears, arguing that its approval violated state law.

Washington Wildlife First filed the lawsuit against the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife last week in Thurston County District Court. It challenges the state’s Game Management Plan, which was unanimously approved by the state Fish and Wildlife Commission in February.

The plan, which is meant to guide the management of species that are hunted and trapped, garnered mixed reviews. Hunters quibbled with parts they thought could be used in the future to limit hunting opportunities while environmentalists claimed it didn’t do enough to protect wildlife.

Washington Wildlife First signaled immediately that it would consider legal action. This suit makes good on that threat.

The complaint argues that WDFW skirted environmental review requirements and that the plan “prioritizes hunting and trapping without adequate scientific justification, ethical review, or a means of judging the environmental impact of its provisions.”

Eryn Couch, a WDFW spokesperson, said the agency cannot comment on active litigation.

The plan is the latest flashpoint in a long-running battle over wildlife management in Washington. Washington Wildlife First has been criticizing WDFW for years as being too friendly to hunters and have successfully pushed for changes like limiting predator hunting.

Meanwhile, hunters have grated against the loss of spring black bear hunting and new guidelines for cougar hunting. They see those decisions as evidence that some members of the commission – which oversees WDFW – are in the pocket of animal rights activists.

WDFW’s game management plan doesn’t set hunting seasons or order any specific regulatory change. The document sets broad guidance for the agency, such as what factors should be considered in designing hunting seasons, and runs through the status of the state’s game species.

The version commissioners OK’d last month replaced one that had expired. WDFW staff started rewriting it in 2023. A draft was released for public comment last July.

WDFW staff reviewed the comments over the next several months and refined the plan before bringing a final version to the commission earlier this year.

Washington Wildlife First is arguing that process fell short of requirements under the State Environmental Policy Act, and that WDFW should have completed a full environmental impact statement on the plan.