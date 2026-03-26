New measles case reported in Spokane County. Here are the nine public places with possible exposure earlier this month

An adult with measles may have spread the disease across Spokane and Spokane Valley earlier this month.

The case is not connected to the measles case public health officials reported last week.

Before receiving the measles diagnosis, the individual was in the following public locations. Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed was possibly exposed to measles:

Shadle Park Walmart (including Subway restaurant inside the store) – 2301 W. Wellesley Ave.

(including Subway restaurant inside the store) – 2301 W. Wellesley Ave. March 11: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

March 15: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

March 16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

March 17: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

March 18: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse – 14746 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

– 14746 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley March 11: 6-10 p.m.

Black Pearl Casino – 2104 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley

– 2104 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley March 11: 8-11 p.m.

March 18: 7-10 p.m.

Frank’s Diner – 10929 N. Newport Highway

– 10929 N. Newport Highway March 12: 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Airway Heights Walmart – 1221 S. Hayford Road

– 1221 S. Hayford Road March 12: 2-5 p.m.

Five Guys – 9502 N. Newport Highway

– 9502 N. Newport Highway March 12: 7:30–10:15 p.m.

Applebee’s – 9634 N. Newport Highway

– 9634 N. Newport Highway March 15: 8-11 p.m.

Chili’s Grill and Bar – 207 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.

– 207 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. March 18: 5:30-8:45 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Riverfront Medical Center – 322 W. North River Drive

– 322 W. North River Drive March 19: 2-4:53 p.m.

The measles-positive individual is a Spokane County resident in their 30s. Their measles vaccination status is unknown.

Spokane Regional Health District health officer Francisco Velázquez said there is a high risk of measles transmission because this individual was likely infectious in so many public places.

“This patient was diagnosed yesterday,” he said. “This is a little bit more concerning just because the many, many places where the patient was were restaurants, stores, entertainment places. Places you tend to have lots of people in, and it becomes a little bit more difficult to trace and track everyone.”

The case announced last week was an unvaccinated child who traveled from Kootenai County to Spokane. That patient received care at Providence Sacred Heart’s emergency room and may have spread measles there.

There have been no cases of measles associated with that exposure, though infection is still a possibility. Symptoms of measles typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus. The average incubation period is 10 to 14 days, and it is recommended those who were potentially exposed monitor for symptoms for a full 21 days.

There have been 1,487 cases of measles in the United States so far this year, according to the CDC. Washington has contributed 28 cases to that total.

Velázquez urged caution to families who may travel over the summer months and return to Spokane with measles.

“If you’re going to be out and about and traveling and moving to other parts of the country, just make sure that you have checked with your pediatrician or your primary care provider in terms of vaccination and potential protection for yourselves or your family,” he said.