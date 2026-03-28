Gonzaga women using quick NCAA Tournament exit as ‘jumping pad for next year’

Gonzaga guard Allie Turner, left, heads to the basket as Mississippi guard Denim Deshields and center Desrae Kyles defend during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Sometimes what winning coaches say about their opponent following a game can sound obligatory, bordering on cliche.

What Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said about Gonzaga following the Rebels’ 81-68 decision in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on March 20 was accurate and sincere.

“I remember what it’s like to be on that end and even though we didn’t finish the way I would want us to finish, it was pretty cool for them to be able to create memories for their fans,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They’re young so maybe they can build off of how they finished going into next season. I just wish them the best of luck.”

The Zags found themselves trailing 70-37 early in the fourth quarter. They could have rolled over or fought back. They chose the latter.

Gonzaga went on a 27-4 run – sure, it was largely against Ole Miss reserves – but the Zags played like they still had a chance. They got within 74-64 with a little more than a minute remaining.

The tears shed afterward by the Zags were for their lone senior, starting guard Ines Bettencourt. They were grateful they got to March Madness with her.

The Zags directed their postgame thoughts to how they finished the game. It’s provides a credible launching point into the offseason and beyond.

Before considering the possibilities, consider where Gonzaga started this season. The Zags returned one starter, sophomore guard Allie Turner. They brought back Bettencourt, who saw time in 16 starts a year ago. The Bulldogs filled four scholarships with transfers and welcomed three freshmen.

Although redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker had yet to play, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier had seen enough from her in practices dating back to the second half of 2023-24 to know what she had. Confirmation came in Whittaker being named the West Coast Conference Player and Freshman of the Year.

What became evident is the transfers and freshmen bought into Gonzaga’s culture and that was the most significant development. The victories became a byproduct.

Some Gonzaga alums called or sent texts that were shared with the Zags the night before facing Ole Miss.

“We had a lot of our alums talked to us and they all shared the same sentiment – that you want to leave everything you can out there and give everything you can for the person to your right and to your left,” Fortier said. “Our team got a little fiery. We were making shots, getting rebounds and pushing in transition. That’s who we are when we’re at our best. They can look at that (fourth) quarter and be happy with themselves.”

Fortier said had her team not responded “I don’t think they would have felt any kind of positivity out of that.”

Gonzaga’s four leading scorers were two sophomores and two freshmen and the two leading rebounders were freshmen.

“It’s good to give them a taste of what you have to do and what we can be and what we are capable of,” Fortier said.

The work begins in the spring with 11 of 12 returning.

“Every player seems to be motivated in spring,” Fortier said. “The ones that didn’t play want to play. The ones that didn’t play well want to play better. The ones who played well want to go further. If you don’t have motivation going into the offseason then you’re probably in the wrong situation.”

It’s something Fortier will share often with her team.

“So hopefully they have a taste in their mouth – not a bad taste but a taste of who we would be,” she said.

Gonzaga was in a similar position three years ago when the Zags got handled 71-48 by Ole Miss in an NCAA Tournament opener.

Four players could have left but took advantage of a COVID season to run it back. The Zags proceeded to have their best record in school history, earning a No. 4 seed and hosting first- and second-round games. They finished 32-4 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

“They’re aware of that,” Fortier said. “We’re not necessarily making that our goal, but our goal of being our very best every day and getting better every day is something that we’re going to take and just try to be the same. But have the same be higher and (at a) higher level.”

Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier gives direction to her players on the court during a NCAA first-round tournament game on March 20 in Minneapolis. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Gonzaga will add 6-foot-2 forward Abby Lusk, a signee in November, to the mix. And the Zags will have at least one scholarship to go transfer portal shopping.

The Zags need a taller, physical point guard with a pass-first mentality. That would take pressure off Gonzaga’s returning guards, specifically Turner who was an All-WCC First Team selection after earning WCC Freshman of the Year the season before.

Turner finished ranked second in the nation in 3-point shooting, making 47.1% (89 of 189). She now has 194 made 3s. She set the single-season record last year as a freshman (105).

Her long-range shooting coupled with sophomore guard Teryn Gardner are the main reasons Gonzaga finished ranked first in the nation in 3-point made percentage (39.17). Turner was 5 of 9 and Gardner 3 of 4 against Ole Miss.

Gardner will challenge for the open starting position. Freshman forward Jaiden Haile, who was named to the All-WCC Freshman Team, could challenge for a starting spot and see her minutes increase significantly.

Graduate forward Sierra Lichte has one more year of eligibility. She showed lots of promise despite dealing with injuries. Sophomore wing Christabel Osarobo and freshmen guards Julia Wilson and Paige Lofing are among those Fortier alluded to who should be challenged to work for more playing time.

The Zags, along with Washington State and Oregon State, join the new Pacific-12 Conference that will include Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State. Also joining the new conference is Texas State.

San Diego State won the Mountain West title and Colorado State, which went 4-0 against the WCC including road wins at Gonzaga and Oregon State, earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the MW tournament title.

Twelfth-seeded Colorado State (27-8) gave No. 5 Michigan all it could handle in a 65-62 loss last Friday in a game tied through three quarters.

Colorado State and Gonzaga are likely the early favorites in the Pac-12. Oregon State, San Diego State and Boise State will challenge.

If Gonzaga wants to return to the NCAA Tournament and earn a single-digit seed, it likely needs a signature win or two in nonconference and advance to the conference tournament title game.

To that end, Gonzaga has much work ahead. It’s something, judging by the Zags’ lack of quit against Ole Miss, they’re willing to do.

“We don’t really have a ceiling at the moment,” Whittaker said.

There was no dejection among the Zags, just disappointment that the season ended.

“We just wanted to do it for each other and finish the season on a high note because we’ve had a great season,” Gardner said. “We’re just gonna come in next year and work our butts off like this season.”

Haile said the Zags can build off their final game.

“I wish it could have happened earlier in the game but the fact that we were able to finish strong and show what we were capable of … it’s a jumping pad for next year,” Haile said.

Said Turner: “I came into the locker room and I’m sad we lost but that was fun. It was fun to play that type of basketball and that’s what an NCAA Tournament feels like. So hopefully we can get back here.”