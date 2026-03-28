Spokane fighter Micahel Chiesa submits Niko Price in first round of retirement bout at UFC Seattle

From staff reports

SEATTLE – Michael Chiesa had a dream ending to his UFC career.

The Spokane fighter submitted Niko Price via rear-naked choke 1 minute, 3 seconds into their welterweight bout at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, soaking in one last victory in front of his family, friends and home state.

The win is Chiesa’s (20-7-0) ninth submission, ranked fourth in UFC history.

Michael Chiesa gets his fairytale ending 🥹pic.twitter.com/WBJtb9MeoJ — MMA On Point (@mmaonpoint) March 29, 2026

After the win, he left over the cage and embraced his wife, before sharing an emotional post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“It’s hard to encapsulate my feelings into any type of words,” Chiesa said. “To be retiring … in my home state of Washington, I love you guys so much you have no idea. I’m a kid that came from nothing. All I did was work hard, dream big and never give up on myself.”

After the interview Chiesa dropped his gloves in the ring as a final farewell. He will turn to his career as a UFC broadcaster and finishes on a four-fight win streak.

McKinney makes quick work of Nelson

Once again, Terrance McKinney has struck like lightning in the octagon.

McKinney, fighting out of Spokane, is one of the most effective first-round lightweights in the UFC and handled business quickly, scoring a 24-second TKO win over Kyle Nelson earlier in the night at Climate Pledge Arena.

McKinney (18-8-0) backed down Nelson (17-7-1) and dropped him to the mat with a high left kick. He then pounced to the ground and finished his 15-strike flurry with overhand fists.

Is this guy the greatest one round fighter ever, this time a 25 second tko for Terrence McKinney #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/m687eylONS — univrslmma (@univrslmma) March 29, 2026

McKinney has won five of his last seven bouts and recovered from a loss to Chris Duncan on Dec. 6. He holds the record for fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history at seven seconds.

“It feel amazing, I almost cried right now,” McKinney said in ‌his post-fight interview with ‌Cormier. “It’s the ability God gave me, but I also have that ninja strength.”

This story will be updated.