Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kenneth W. Strickland and Anastasiia Pistun, both of Spokane.

Ian H. Dodson and Samantha J. Sturm, both of Cheney.

Phillip Y. Balakirev and Angelica P. Shalygin, both of Spokane.

Christian R. Caldwell and Megan M. Rice, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Hill and Michelle M. Palm, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Realty Northwest LLC v. Blaze Ervin, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Dorothy Streeter, restitution of premises.

M405 LLC v. Rebecca L. Taylor, restitution of premises.

Polly Powell v. Aubrie Dean, et al., restitution of premises.

Kurt Angelone v. Aaron Brown, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Riley, Jessica L. and Jason L.

Smith, Sunshine A. E. and Brian W.

Dillman, Sara A. and Michael S.

Lidstone, Stephanie L. and Alex W.

Pogue, Raeann M. and Aron L., Sr.

Sams, Dustin C. and Jody J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Corey S. Hall, 32; 108 days in jail with credit given for 108 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Taylor E. Allert, 34; 12 months of probation, indecent exposure.

Ashley N. Brown, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Duane R. Halliday, 57; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Carmen P. Haro, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Roel L. Lara, 40; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Chad D. Overmire, 51; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.