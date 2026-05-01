Heavy rains flood San Antonio as storms sweep Central Texas

By Lauren Rosenthal Bloomberg

Flooding has shut key stretches of highway around San Antonio as repeated rounds of heavy rain sweep across Texas’ drought-stricken central corridor.

As many as 3 inches of rain has fallen across parts of the San Antonio metro area since late Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, raising the risk of dangerous flash flooding. Another 3 inches of rain could fall through Friday.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported closures along sections of Interstate 10 and Interstate 35, with water covering roadways in some areas. Flood alerts remain in place from the Permian Basin in West Texas into Louisiana, encompassing the city of Austin.

The storms have brought “beneficial” rain to a state coping with extensive drought, local forecasters said. But high rainfall rates from passing thunderstorms can still trigger life-threatening flash flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage and along creeks and streams.

Central Texas is still reeling from last summer’s catastrophic floods, which killed more than 160 people, including 37 children. State officials announced Thursday that Camp Mystic – which lost 25 campers and two counselors in the disaster – withdrew its licensing application to reopen later this year.