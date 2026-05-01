How West Valley sprinter Lauren Matthew is leaving past frustrations behind in her race for gold in 2026

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The final results from the 2025 and 2024 Washington state high school track and field results don’t list Lauren Matthew as an individual champion.

Even the color of the medals she has for finishing runner-up in the 2A 400-meter final the last two years don’t match what Matthew believes she accomplished.

The West Valley senior will always maintain she was the state champion the past two years. She’s proud to claim she was the top biological female finisher, second to Verónica Garcia, a transgender athlete from rival East Valley.

West Valley senior Lauren Matthew has her sights set on winning the 400 at the State 2A track and field championships at the end of May. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Some would have thought Matthew would have discarded the medals after she refused to take the podium following the race. The story garnered national attention and Matthew gained support from U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner and others.

“I do have the medals,” said Matthew, who was congratulated by Baumgartner as the “rightful winner” during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives last June. “If I threw them away it would be like a waste of my accomplishment. I still accomplished something. So I’m not going to get rid of them.”

It doesn’t soften the impact of what she thought was taken from her, though.

“It’s not something I would have ever thought I would have ever experienced,” Matthew explained. “So I thought before (the races) this is gonna happen and we’re just gonna deal with it. So I was still going to go out there and compete because in my heart I know.”

That summarizes all that Matthew wanted to say about the past two years of competing against a transgender athlete – fair or not, indifferent or whatever.

Her coach at West Valley, Kayla Marshall, believes Matthew maintained grace in the face of adversity. That spoke volumes, she said.

“That was a difficult, difficult thing,” Marshall said. “In our world as coaches and supporters, we just had to support her in that situation. That was probably the hardest part. Lauren actually handled it pretty maturely and flawlessly over the course of her career and having to battle those challenges. She was very, very eloquent and respectful.”

And Matthew is glad it’s finally behind her. She sees herself as the defending champion but having to prove herself.

Matthew played a big role last fall in the undefeated run of the West Valley soccer team that finished 22-0 and captured a state title. She scored 27 goals, second most on the team.

She wants to lead the Eagles to a state track title this spring. In so doing she’d like to win three events and lead the 4x400 relay, which captured state a year ago, to a second straight title.

Matthew ranks first in the state in the 400, but must hold off some talented chasers. She is third in the 200. The 4x400 – which returned Matthew, her sister, Aubrey, a sophomore, and senior Quincy Andrews – ran for the first time last week.

The relay smashed the school record in the state final, clocking 3 minutes, 45.43 seconds.

Matthew owns school records in the 100 (11.87), 200 (24.13) and 400 (54.55). Her fourth event, at least through the regular season, will be the 100.

At a meet in Snohomish, Washington, on Saturday, Matthew lowered her personal best in the 100 from 12.24 to 11.87, breaking the school record (12.2). Suddenly the 100 may be a fourth event she tries to qualify in for state.

Matthew wants to lower her 200 and 400 times considerably. So there’s plenty of motivation aside from the obvious.

West Valley’s Lauren Matthew lets out her emotions as she crosses the finish line to win the 2A girls 4x400 relay for the Eagles on May 31, 2025, at the 2A/3A/4A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

Whether she tries to qualify for state in the 100 remains to be seen. She doesn’t want to overload herself. Four events means she’d have to run eight times over three days at state.

“I’ve never done that,” she said. “The most I’ve run is six times (counting qualifying heats).”

Even though it’s likely Matthew could score valuable points in a fourth event, Marshall wants to ensure that she’s fresh for the most important events – the 200, 400 and anchor leg of the relay.

“We have to be strategic and save her and protect her in training,” Marshall said. “Otherwise we would just run her down and we don’t want to do that.”

Marshall and Matthew have plenty of time to evaluate things. WV had its first Greater Spokane League dual last week. The most challenging events are ahead.

“The schedule this year has been challenging, but it’s also been kind of a blessing because we’ve been able to preserve our kids,” Marshall said.

WV opened the season by hosting the annual Howard Dolphin Invite in mid March. The Eagles had three weeks off, including spring break, before their first GSL dual.

“Our goal has been to just keep the girls engaged and healthy and ready to perform on the back half of the season,” Marshall said.

Matthew has been a state qualifier since her freshman season. She was successful as soon as she took to the track for her first meet.

She didn’t take on the 400 full-time until her sophomore season. Now it’s the event that will carry her in college.

Matthew is headed to the University of Montana, which features a talented team. She will likely run the 400 and 200 and be part of a couple of relays.

As far as this season, Marshall takes sort of a hands off approach with Matthew.

“She’s obviously disciplined. She’s pretty good at self-managing and self-motivating,” Marshall said. “We take our cues on what her body can handle, what she feels good about.”

Marshall has been impressed with Matthew’s success and drive.

“She has the motivation and drive to be the best,” Marshall said. “She’s been as consistent of an athlete as I’ve seen even going back to when I competed.”

Matthew considered playing soccer in college. But the more she looked at it, the more options she saw in track.

She visited Wyoming and Washington before picking Montana.

“I really liked the coach, I really liked the team dynamic,” she said. “And I really liked Missoula. It’s only three hours from home.”

Athletic and academic scholarships combined has allowed Matthew to cover 95% of the cost for school. She hopes to cover the rest with more academic grants.

Her plate is full these days. But it’s important that she finish her track season strong and that includes being the leader the team needs.

“I’ve been a leader since my freshman year,” Matthew said. “You sort of have to be to be a sprinter. I try to lead by example.”

It’s something Marshall is grateful for.

“She is truly outstanding as a person and a leader,” Marshall said. “A ton of kids look up to her.”