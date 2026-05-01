The Dirt: Maddie’s Place plans overhaul of campus; Development plans submitted for South Regal property near soccer fields

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Maddie’s Place, one of only five recovery nurseries in the country for babies experiencing withdrawal due to prenatal substance exposure, has submitted plans to the city of Spokane to dramatically increase its capacity.

Located at 1004 E. 8th Ave., the lower South Hill campus includes an 11,600 -square-foot clinic along with a roughly 1,400-square-foot home, built in 1898, that operates as a nursery.

In 2024, the nonprofit purchased adjacent properties for $1 million, expanding its campus from 0.94 acres to 1.55 acres. The purchase included Gopher’s Shop, a small engine repair shop owned by Dale and Belinda LaBounty.

Shaun Cross, president and CEO of Maddie’s Place, said the project will increase the operation’s capacity from caring for 16 babies to 32, and 13 mothers to 24.

Since its founding in 2022, Maddie’s Place workers have helped 187 babies and about 200 parents. Of those, roughly 90% are housed, in recovery and in possession of their child, Cross said.

According to predevelopment plans, which are submitted to give developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before construction permits are sought, much of the campus will be demolished.

Only the main building will remain, though it will receive an interior remodel and a 640-square-foot expansion.

Construction will include a two-story building totaling about 21,000 square feet and a parking lot with 23 stalls. Additionally, work will include a secure outdoor patio space and landscaping, plans show.

Other projects include expanding a free thrift store and offering temporary housing for patients, Cross said.

“We have never discharged a mom and baby without having housing for them,” he said. “We want to make sure that statement holds, so we want to build limited, temporary post-discharge housing to ensure we have coordinated a home for them.”

The estimated cost of the project is $16.4 million, of which $2.6 million will be used to remodel its main building, Cross said.

Much of the funding comes from opioid settlement dollars from the county and city, in addition to funds allocated from the state and federal sources.

“At a time when every issue seems to be divisive, funding Maddie’s Place is supported by both sides of the aisle,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Cross is working with groups in Oregon, Oklahoma and Florida to open more Maddie’s Place locations.

He estimates that he will spend the 18 months acquiring funding for the project. If all goes to plan, construction could begin in 2028, he said.

Spokane-based Bernardo Wills designed the project and Bouten Construction, a Spokane-based firm, will construct it, Cross said.

Big plans submitted for South Regal property near soccer fields

Developers have submitted plans to the city of Spokane for a roughly 5,700 -square -foot drive-thru restaurant, according to city records.

As part of the submission, developers also submitted their plans for a mixed-use development spanning about 20 acres near the Southeast Sports Complex.

Just southwest of the intersection of South Regal Street and East Palouse Highway, the project includes two apartment buildings, a restaurant, six retail buildings and a soccer field.

Dubbed Frequency Park, the development is planned for 5222 S. Regal St., which is south of the sports complex.

The site is owned by Richard Burns and Carl Guenzel, according to Spokane County property records.

SRM Construction, a Spokane-based firm, wrote in the permit request that the apartment buildings will be four stories and house 156 residential units. They will offer a mix of 33 open-floor-plan units, 59 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units.

Described as an active-adult living community, the development will include “in-unit laundry, a woodshop, fitness center, theater, secure bike storage, pickleball courts, a pub, rooftop gathering spaces, and a clubhouse, along with many additional features that support comfort, recreation, and community engagement,” according to its website.

Kirkland, Washington-based SRM Development is contracted to build the Frequency Apartments. Bernardo Wills, a Spokane-based architectural firm, designed the project.

Studio+ Architects, a Spokane-based firm, designed the drive -thru restaurant, according to plans.

Guenzel, a Spokane-based commercial real estate broker for Kiemle Hagood, could not be reached last week for comment

Townhomes planned on North Ruby

A construction permit application has been submitted to the city of Spokane calling for two residential buildings on North Ruby Street, according to city records.

Located at 6030 N. Ruby St., each townhome will be two stories tall. One building will offer three residential units and the other will consist of four units.

The 0.17-acre lot sits across the street from the shopping center that includes O’Reilly Auto Parts, Tomato Street and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The property was purchased by Brian Bunker in 2019 for $135,000, Spokane County records show.

The estimated cost of construction of the project is $925,000, the records state.

Spokane Valley-based Wyatt Architects & Associates designed the project and Locha Construction, a Spokane-based firm, will build it.

Bunker could not be reached last week for comment.