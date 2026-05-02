Mariners’ Cal Raleigh a late lineup scratch; catcher Jhonny Pereda called up

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Ominous news for the Mariners a half hour before what was supposed to be a cheerful evening surrounding Randy Johnson’s number retirement.

All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh was a late scratch from the Mariners’ lineup for the game against Kansas City at T-Mobile Park. Mitch Garver replaced Raleigh in the lineup.

Manager Dan Wilson said after the game that Raleigh was dealing with “general soreness” that required imaging.

It is certainly noteworthy that a few minutes after Raleigh was formally scratched the Mariners called up veteran catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma.

Pereda, 30, is the only other catcher on the Mariners’ 40-man roster, other than Raleigh and Garver.

In a corresponding roster move, infielder Will Wilson was placed to the injured list with a fractured left thumb.

Double-A reliever called up

The Mariners, instead, announced Saturday that they are promoting right-handed reliever Nick Davila from Double-A to the big-league bullpen.

Davila, 27, will make his MLB debut when he appears in a game for the Mariners. The club had an open spot on its 40-man roster.