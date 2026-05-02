On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 FS1
1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix Apple TV
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network
1 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle SEAM
4:20 p.m.: Texas at Detroit Peacock
Basketball, NBA playoffs
12:30 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit ABC
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland NBC
Basketball, WNBA preseason
2 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ION
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas ION
Football, UFL
1 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open CBS
Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship CBS
Noon: Champions: The Tradition Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
3 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay TNT
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado TNT
Soccer, men’s club
11 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA
Noon: La Liga: Espanyol at Real Madrid ESPN2
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Chicago ESPN2
Noon: NWSL: Denver at Boston CBS Sports
2 p.m.: NWSL: Louisville at Gotham CBS Sports
Track and field
7 a.m.: Bloomsday 2026 SWX
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Fresno St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change