The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Wurth 400 FS1

1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix Apple TV

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network

1 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at San Diego MLB

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle SEAM

4:20 p.m.: Texas at Detroit Peacock

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit ABC

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland NBC

Basketball, WNBA preseason

2 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ION

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas ION

Football, UFL

1 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open CBS

Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship CBS

Noon: Champions: The Tradition Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

3 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay TNT

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado TNT

Soccer, men’s club

11 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA

Noon: La Liga: Espanyol at Real Madrid ESPN2

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Chicago ESPN2

Noon: NWSL: Denver at Boston CBS Sports

2 p.m.: NWSL: Louisville at Gotham CBS Sports

Track and field

7 a.m.: Bloomsday 2026 SWX

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Fresno St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change