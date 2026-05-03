On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis FS1
6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle SEAM
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBC
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio Peacock
Golf
1 p.m.: PGA WORKS Collegiate Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: SPFL: Hearts at Rangers CBS Sports
Noon: Everton at Manchester City USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change