The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis FS1

6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle SEAM

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York NBC

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio Peacock

Golf

1 p.m.: PGA WORKS Collegiate Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest USA

9:30 a.m.: SPFL: Hearts at Rangers CBS Sports

Noon: Everton at Manchester City USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change