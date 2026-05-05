Baumgartner talks Iran, immigration, Big Beautiful Bill as he kicks off campaign re-election

Rep. Michael Baumgartner talks during a town hall in Republic on the evening of Monday, May 4, 2026, as part of a tour across the 5th Congressional District. (Monica Carrillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Foreign policy is often a choice between “bad options” and “worse options,” Rep. Michael Baumgartner said Tuesday at a Davenport town hall.

“I think doing what we’re doing right now in Iran is a bad option, but it’s not nearly as bad as the much worse option, which would be allow them to have nuclear weapons,” he said.

Whether Iran or Ukraine, the Republican congressman supports President Donald Trump’s administration’s handling of recent foreign policy affairs.

Baumgartner expressed his views at town halls in Republic and Davenport this week as he campaigns for re-election.

Baumgartner held a Monday meeting at Republic Elementary School as part of a “12 counties in 12 days” tour across the 5th Congressional District.

Nearly 30 constituents were in attendance in Republic, while about 25 came out for the town hall at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Davenport on Tuesday.

“I do worry about the political polarization in America,” Baumgartner said Monday evening in Republic. “Just try to keep as friendly conversation as we can.”

Earlier Monday afternoon, Baumgartner held a private fundraising event at Colville Pour House.

A mix of cheers and boos welcomed Baumgartner as he quickly entered the building.

Among those in attendance were Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville; Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium; Sen. Shelly Short; and Stevens County Commissioner Mark Burrows.

“Liar!” shouted multiple protesters.

The town hall at the school did not have protesters.

“Out of all the town halls I’ve done, this has been the most civil,” Baumgartner said.

The event brought questions of agriculture, border issues and healthcare.

Ferry County Health CEO Brian Lady and Chief Nursing Officer Zane Gibbons, who both were in attendance, asked how the state will navigate distribution of the Rural Health Transformation Program.

The federal program, which is part of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, is expected to alleviate projected Medicaid funding declines from 2026 to 2030. Washington state received $181 million to help rural healthcare.

However, Gibbons said he’s heard more rural hospitals are applying for funding, making it likely they will receive less funds than they need, adding they were “close to going under” not long ago. They still haven’t been notified by state officials on how much they will be receiving.

“Large healthcare providers have lots of lawyers and lobbyists, and they’re pretty good at reading the laws and then qualifying for themselves. So I don’t have a great specific answer for you on how we can control Olympia doing that,” Baumgartner said.

He said at the state level, staffing and certain mandates have increased healthcare provider costs. He added Washington allowing people from surrounding states to get healthcare access is also part of it.

“We have tried to disincentivize states from putting illegal immigrants on health care. But in our state, you know, they budgeted $150 million of your taxes for illegal immigrant health care,” Baumgartner said.

“It’s a complicated system, and one that we continue to work on, but we will do what we can to support you guys in rural healthcare.”

For border issues, a local resident asked about the trade war and the impact it has on border town businesses.

She said areas up north have lost many consumers.

Baumgartner acknowledged the importance of cross-border businesses and tourism. He said there’s a possibility he will be meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, in mid-June.

“It’s fine to battle over hockey and all those sorts of things. We both have our national pride. But you know, America needs more allies, not less, and I think the 51st state stuff was, was some stuff that didn’t really accomplish a lot,” Baumgartner said. “We’ve made a couple trips to the border, and I was really pleased our border security and our border personnel seem to have really good working relationship with Canadians.”

He added there’s been extra effort on the southern border and crackdown on immigration and fentanyl trafficking under the Trump administration.

“But we are very worried about some of that stuff that comes in through the northern border and coming through the area,” Baumgartner said.

Dan O’Brien, a Ferry County resident, said his family owns ranches throughout Washington. He asked about the impact of trade deals in the industry in relation to the 2026 Farm Bill draft, asking why Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for meat products wasn’t part of it.

Congress repealed the origin labeling rule for beef and pork in 2015 due to retaliatory threats from Mexico and Canada. The farm bill passed the House and is now heading to the Senate, and is the first to do so since 2018.

“I’m not opposed to foreign beef coming in, but I know that Americans will pay a premium for a USA-made product, just like we did when we were kids,” he said.

Baumgartner said that since this was the first time a farm bill has made progress in eight years, he anticipates it could be a positive impact for agriculture across the country.

“We can work on that together,” he said.

In Davenport, Baumgartner addressed residents’ questions about illegal immigration, which he called the “foundational aspect” of the 2024 election cycle, and various global conflicts the U.S. is involved.

“There’s probably more dangerous conflict and threats anytime since World War II because we’ve got military Russia, expansionist China and radical Islamic terrorism,” Baumgartner said.

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, starting a conflict that skyrocketed global gas prices and recently transitioned to a ceasefire despite military clashes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Baumgartner supported the attack on Iranian nuclear sites, calling Iranian government officials violent and irrational.

Not only are nuclear weapons potentially destructive in the wrong hands, Baumgartner said, but if Iran had them, other countries in the region would also likely get them.

“Iran having a nuclear weapon would be a catastrophe,” he said.

Baumgartner acknowledged rising gas prices are difficult for Americans, but prices are higher elsewhere in the world.

“Your prices you’re paying now are far, far lower than they are in Europe and other places that have made very foolish decisions to not develop traditional energy resources,” he said.

Baumgartner credited Trump’s leadership and Republican support to increase the U.S. energy supply, with the U.S. claiming the title as the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas.

Baumgartner said he also supports Trump’s policies in Ukraine and Venezuela.

The U.S. continues to provide support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, but Trump called on Ukraine and other European countries to assist, which they are, Baumgartner said.

He said America’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in January was “really beneficial for the Western Hemisphere,” adding Venezuela had become a hub for “nefarious activities.” Maduro faces federal charges, including narco-terrorism.

Many opposed to the action say the U.S. attacks aimed to control Venezuela’s enormous oil reserves rather than stop drug trafficking into the U.S. Protesters in Spokane called it illegal and imperialistic.

Regarding the hot-button topic of immigration, one resident at the Davenport meeting asked why U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spending billions of dollars to expand detainment centers to house and process immigrants expected to be deported.

Baumgartner said the immigrants entered the country illegally and must be housed and fed while they go through the adjudication process.

Not all immigrants in detainment centers are illegal. Many have green cards, are seeking asylum or fighting deportation.

“Historically, America has been a nation very welcoming of immigrants, but we’ve also been a nation of laws,” Baumgartner said.

He blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration for allowing “economic migrants” to pour into the country and take advantage of the refugee process, which greatly costs taxpayers, he said.

Baumgartner said detained immigrants have been dealt with in a “humane manner” and with due process. He also said he doesn’t believe there’s “racist intent” regarding immigration enforcement.

However, advocacy groups painted a different picture where some immigrants experience mistreatment, unsanitary conditions and overcrowding.

“It’s a big mess,” Baumgartner said about immigration. “They’re trying to work on it, but it’s very expensive.”