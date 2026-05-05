Several Spokane-area coaches to receive induction to state Halls of Fame

Gonzaga Prep coach Dave McKenna conducts practice on Aug. 17, 2016, at the school. McKenna will be inducted into the state coaches association hall of fame on May 17. (JESSE TINSLEY)

Several coaches who made immeasurable contributions to their communities across the Spokane region will be honored by various state halls of fame in the next couple of weeks.

In order of the respective ceremonies, here are biographies of the coaches to be honored.

Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (May 6)

Sue Doering, volleyball (Colfax, Deer Park): Doering, who coached for 33 years, 29 in Colfax, is no stranger to being honored in this manner. She was inducted into the state volleyball coaches association hall of fame in 2009 and the Inland Northwest Sports HOF in 2024.

Doering, who retired in 2017, coached in more than 1,100 matches with a 834-195 record (.810 winning percentage) at Colfax and 902-232 overall. She coached Colfax to 14 state championships with six consecutive titles during one span, had five state runners-up and 19 consecutive top-four finishes.

Doering is a Bonners Ferry High School graduate and played volleyball for Pam Parks at Eastern Washington University.

Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association (May 9)

Corey Baerlocher (Colfax): Baerlocher retired as a coach with the Bulldogs in 2020 after 18 years with a 397-108 record, 16 state appearances and eight 1A or 2B state championships. Colfax won four consecutive titles from 2004-07 and a state tournament record of 19 consecutive wins.

Baerlocher was the state coaches association 1A coach of the year in 2006 and won the 2B honor in 2009, ’10 and ’18.

Clark Vining (Colton): Vining spent nearly 20 seasons as head coach of the Wildcats before stepping down in 2024 with a 419-54 record (.885 winning percentage). Vining coached teams to 10 state titles – including a state record eight consecutive state championships.

He had four undefeated seasons, with a state-record 79 consecutive wins, and never lost more than six games in any season. Vining was named 1B coach of the year in 2010 and ’11 and was a USA Today national coach of the year candidate in 2014 when the team went 26-0.

Washington State Football Coaches Association (May 17)

Dave McKenna (Gonzaga Prep): Just the fifth head coach in the nearly 100 years of Bullpups football, McKenna retired from the sport in 2024 after 16 years and 136 wins (against just 37 losses) – behind only the legendary Don Anderson, who amassed 196 win over 23 seasons.

McKenna, who graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1988, was a backup quarterback on Anderson’s 1986 state championship team.

Under McKenna, the Bullpups won eight league titles and the State 4A championship in 2015. He was named Greater Spokane League coach of the year six times and state coach of the year following the 2015 season.

McKenna remains at his alma mater as dean of students, math teacher and coach of the girls golf team.

Mike Morgan (Colfax): Morgan started teaching in Colfax in 1992 and coached the football team for 32 years, the last 26 as head coach, before retiring after the 2023 season. In his tenure, the Bulldogs went 172-95 with a State 1A championship in 2001. Besides the state championship, Morgan coached back-to-back second place finishes in 2009 and ’10, and finished third in 2000, ’08 and ’11.

He made the playoffs 13 times, and had six teams garner an academic state title.

Morgan was an educator for more than 37 years and served the Colfax School District as music teacher, athletic director, vice principal and interim principal. He is a member of the Washington Music Educators Association hall of fame, inducted in 2016.