On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs or Cleveland at Kansas City MLB
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit Prime Video
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City Prime Video
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
5 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia TNT / truTV
Soccer, men, UEFA Europa League
Noon: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change