The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs or Cleveland at Kansas City MLB

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit Prime Video

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City Prime Video

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Truist Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

5 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia TNT / truTV

Soccer, men, UEFA Europa League

Noon: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change