Local governments to host open house for West Plains residents impacted by PFAS

Those impacted by PFAS on the West Plains can receive free filters and water containers at an open house Saturday.

Hosted by the city, county and Spokane International Airport, the event will be at the Waste to Energy Plant at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The three governments are being required by the state Department of Ecology to provide resources to impacted residents because firefighting exercises at the airport contaminated nearby groundwater with PFAS-laced foam.

Known as “forever chemicals,” perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a set of human-made chemicals linked to cancers, heart disease, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, low birth weight and other diseases.

Those eligible for the water and filtration systems include PFAS-affected residents west of the Spokane River and east of Hayford Road, north of Spokane International Airport and mostly south of Trails Road. A positive PFAS well water test is not required to receive access.

Those who live within this zone and attend the event will receive filter pitchers and countertop dispensers for indoor use and food-grade plastic containers. These containers can be filled with water at a station controlled by the city at 4821. W. Garden Springs Road.

Use of the water fill station requires residents to create an account with the city, and they will then be provided a PIN that turns on the water at the station. An account will be created for those who attend the open house, or one can be set up by calling 3-1-1.