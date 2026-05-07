This day in history: Chronicle reporter abducted by gang of Spokane ‘auto pirates’. Othello man, 80, a state bowling leader

E. Harve Partridge, a Spokane Daily Chronicle reporter, was abducted by "auto pirates," the newspaper reported on May 7, 1926. They eventually let him go after forcing him to turn over 41 cents at gunpoint. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Washington State Men’s Bowling Tournament was taking place in Spokane, and one of the leaders was Ewald Roloff, 80.

He and fellow Othello resident Clyde Burns were leading the doubles division with 1,445 total points. Burns was the better bowler of the two, but Roloff held his own with games of 182, 201 and 219.

Othello resident Ewald Roloff, 80, was one of the leaders of the Washington State Men’s Bowling Tournament in Spokane, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 7, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Roloff was a regular in bowling leagues in Othello and Moses Lake and carried an average of “about 170.”

Roloff also enjoyed “golf, fishing and hunting.”

“He’s quite a sportsman,” said his wife.

From 1926: E. Harve Partridge, a Spokane Chronicle reporter, got an exclusive crime-beat scoop the hard way. He was abducted off the Spokane streets and robbed by three “auto pirates.”

He was walking near his home after a “most pleasant evening with other newspaper men at the Greater Oasis,” when a car pulled up and stopped beside him.

“Before I knew what was happening, one young fellow had me covered with a cheap revolver and another menaced me with a club,” he wrote.

“Stick ’em up,” said one of the robbers. “Get in the car and keep quiet.”

They drove him away for a few blocks and then searched him but didn’t find much except for 41 cents and a toy whistle for his child.

“Where’s your roll?” one of them demanded, referring to a money roll.

Partridge replied, “I’m married,” which earned a laugh from one of the robbers.

The disappointed robbers said they were through with him. Partridge asked if they would drive him back closer to home.

“It’s rather far to walk,” he told them.

They cheerfully complied. When they let him out they complimented him on his “good sense” in obeying orders.

Police were on the lookout for the auto pirates, who had pulled the same stunt on more than 10 other people.